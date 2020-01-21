DAWN.COM

Govt approaches CII to 'critically review' film Zindagi Tamasha as release blocked across country

Rana Bilal | Imtiaz Ali | Sanaullah Khan | Imran GabolUpdated January 21, 2020

Irfan Khoosat urges civil court to restrain TLP from "interfering" in the release of the film, Zindagi Tamasha. — Photo courtesy Twitter/File
The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has called off protests scheduled for Wednesday as the federal government announced it would approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for its views over the now-controversial film, Zindagi Tamasha.

The Central Board of Film Censors also notified the filmmakers not to release the film and decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology to deliberate over the matter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sindh and Punjab governments had moved to block the film's release in the respective provinces.

Hours after the notifications were reported, a pamphlet attributed to the TLP’s publications wing, announced to defer the protests in light of the government’s move to stop the film’s release.

According to Tuesday's notice by the Sindh Board of Film Censors (SBFC), the decision was taken in view of the potential for the film to create "unrest".

"If the film is released for public exhibition, it may create unrest within the religious segment of the society and may deteriorate and be detrimental to the peaceful circumstances in the country," read the SBFC notice.

The board has advised all cinema exhibitors and distributors to avoid the film's exhibition "till further decision" by it.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government's information department also notified today the director Sarmat Khoosat that his film will be re-examined "in the wake of persistent complaints received from different quarters".

In the notice, Khoosat has been requested to arrange a show in this regard "in any cinema house" on February 3 at 3pm, so it may be reviewed.

The director has also been instructed not to release the film "till final decision of the committee". Additionally, he has been asked to ensure the presence of a representative "for personal hearing, if required by the committee".

Khoosat Films files petition against TLP

Director of Khoosat Films Private Limited Irfan Ali Khoosat has filed a petition in a Lahore civil court against the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for "trying to interfere into the smooth running, public screening/releasing" of the movie Zindagi Tamasha.

In the petition, Irfan urged the court to "[restrain] the defendant permanently from interfering into the peaceful releasing/public screening of above-named film on big screen/cinema in all over Pakistan illegally, unlawfully".

The petition says that by releasing Zindagi Tamasha, Khoosat Films aimed to "bring the soft image of the society among the public at large, to reduce the stress from the minds of peoples (sic) of the country and to promote the positivity in the society". It further points out that the movie had been cleared for release by all censor boards in the country.

"The defendant (TLP) who has no concern whatsoever with the above-said film is trying to interfere into the smooth running public screening/releasing of the above-mentioned film in cinema screen all around the country without any lawful justification," the petition read.

The petition has named Sindh Film Censor Board, Punjab Film Censor Board and Markazi Film Censor Board as respondents. It has been clarified, however, that the censor boards were "mere [proforma] defendants and the plaintiff has not claim (sic) any relief against them".

On Tuesday (today), the petition was heard by judge Ziaur Rehman, who issued notices to all respondents to appear before the court tomorrow to present their arguments.

Last week, the filmmaker had addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming — without taking names — that there were attempts to stop his film from releasing despite it being cleared by the central censor board.

On Sunday, he posted another open letter, this time addressed to "my beloved Pakistan and Pakistanis", questioning whether he should withdraw Zindagi Tamasha or not. He clarified in his letters that the film did not contain any objectionable content and had already been cleared by the censor boards.

Comments (15)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 21, 2020 05:36pm
Let the Lahore Civil Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan decide if the controversial movie could be released to public viewing or not?
Recommend 0
Rural Rowdy
Jan 21, 2020 05:39pm
Just release it on Netflix or upload it on a torrent site, You won't be making money out of it any way
Recommend 0
ABC
Jan 21, 2020 05:55pm
No, Zindagi Tamasha should not be withdrawn,TLP should mind it's own business,who are they to say which movie can be released and which cannot.,these guys should be rounded up.
Recommend 0
Naveed Anwar
Jan 21, 2020 06:02pm
@Rural Rowdy, let the moulas win
Recommend 0
Naveed Anwar
Jan 21, 2020 06:04pm
The problem with our society is that we are letting the TLP like organizations succeed. How dare they threat to create unrest?
Recommend 0
Faisal Khorasani
Jan 21, 2020 06:05pm
The TLP needs to allow people to get on with their daily lives.
Recommend 0
Stop_Religious_Extremism
Jan 21, 2020 06:13pm
On what legal basis does the TLP have the power over which movies are censored and which not? Can anyone clarify this, or is it simply another example of rule of the jungle?
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 21, 2020 07:01pm
Does the TLP have any accomplishments we can be proud of?
Recommend 0
Asif Kashmiri
Jan 21, 2020 07:21pm
Sick and tiered of TLP!
Recommend 0
Ammar Ahmed Australia
Jan 21, 2020 07:27pm
I think TLP does not know that they, indirectly, are promoting the movie and people will show up in hordes to watch the movie. Pakistan needs to allow free-thinking and freedom of expression - only then we, as a society, would be able to progress and evolve like the rest of the world. State has nothing to do with what a religious group may demand, these groups just need to apply in their own lives what they think is fine without imposing these views on others in the guise of 'don't hurt our sentiments' sorta things.
Recommend 0
Zain Hasan
Jan 21, 2020 07:28pm
@Rural Rowdy, there are things in life which are not about money. You will learn this sooner or later, I just hope it leaves you enough time to make amends.
Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Jan 21, 2020 07:59pm
Who is TLP and who they represent? They have no presence in Legislature Assemblies. This whole situation is rather creating more curiosity over this movie.
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jan 21, 2020 08:07pm
Shame that these mullahs can dictate to our society what we can see or not.
Recommend 0
umair
Jan 21, 2020 08:38pm
Its just a movie. Dr. Salam movie is on netflix too, have people changed their mentality about the history and his descendants? ofcourse not, then how this movie will change anything.
Recommend 0
kp
Jan 21, 2020 08:49pm
To release a movie they need an approval from a Religious Party ? where is the law?
Recommend 0

