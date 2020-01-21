PM Imran leaves for Davos summit, expected to meet President Trump

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Davos, Switzerland, early on Tuesday to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), reported Radio Pakistan on Tuesday.

The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on National Security Mooed Yusuf and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, while Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will join the delegation in Davos.

The prime minister will deliver a keynote address at the WEF special session and also interact with corporate leaders at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue.

On the sidelines, Prime Minister Imran will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, the most significant of which will be his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The premier will also hold meetings with a wide range of corporate, technology, finance and business representatives of international financial institutions, Radio Pakistan added.

In addition, he will address senior international media persons and editors during a session with WEF’s International Media Council, say official sources.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the forum where political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will "deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues."