Kashmir, Afghanistan in focus as Trump meets 'friend' PM Imran on sidelines of Davos summit

Sanaullah KhanUpdated January 21, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his long-standing offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum assembly in Davos, Switzerland, scheduled from January 21 to January 24.

The offer came during a pre-meeting press briefing featuring the two world leaders, where Trump also called PM Imran "his friend" and expressed his pleasure over meeting him once more.

The occasion marks the third time the two world leaders have met since the premier assumed office in July 2018.

"We're talking about Kashmir [...] if we can help, we certainly will be helping. We've been watching that and following it very, very closely," said Trump.

The premier, in turn, said: "Mr President, it is good to see you again. Yes, there are issues we want to talk about. The main issue is Afghanistan because it concerns the US and Pakistan.

"Fortunately we are on the same page. Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government."

He said it is always hoped the US will take part in resolving the issue "because no other country can".

The US president avoided responding concretely to a question by a reporter whether he will "also visit Pakistan" when he makes a trip to India, instead saying, "Well, we are meeting right now. I wanted to say hello."

Trump said that from a relationship standpoint, the US and Pakistan "are getting along very well." "We have never been closer with Pakistan than we are right now."

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's trip to the United States, where he met with his counterpart to defuse regional tensions.

The premier left for Davos early on Tuesday to attend the annual meeting. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on National Security Mooed Yusuf and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, while Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will join the delegation in Davos.

The prime minister will deliver a keynote address at the WEF special session and also interact with corporate leaders at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue.

On the sidelines, Prime Minister Imran will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, the most significant of which is his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The premier will also hold meetings with a number of corporate, technology, finance and business representatives of international financial institutions, Radio Pakistan added.

In addition, he will address senior international media persons and editors during a session with WEF’s International Media Council, say official sources.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the forum where political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will "deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues."

Raj
Jan 21, 2020 12:12pm
So he understand business
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 21, 2020 12:16pm
Trump will be hugely in awe of this 'gigantic statesman' who hails from the land of pure and plenty (Pure drinking water and abundant supply of Wheat and locust) Trump should learn a thing or two from this statesman on how to manage economy and trade
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jan 21, 2020 12:45pm
Super Power Pakistan in making with CPEC & 21 Gun Salute
Recommend 0
Teripen Dillon
Jan 21, 2020 12:51pm
Wow super smart team of economic wizards is representing Pak! They will explain to the world how to sell low and buy high! Just like their wheat management policy.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 21, 2020 12:52pm
All the Best Sir...
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 21, 2020 01:36pm
Mr Khan has lot to teach the business community. How to boost import and exports at the same time for same commodity (read wheat), how to get drowned in circular debt, how to take more loans when there’s already so much and most importantly how to publish positive economy outlook when it’s in shambles.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Jan 21, 2020 01:37pm
His being over there or here makes no difference to the country
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jan 21, 2020 02:03pm
We need more investment.
Recommend 0
EMA
Jan 21, 2020 02:14pm
You will make all Pakistanis proud InshaAllah! Best Wishes to you and your Team.
Recommend 0
Nation
Jan 21, 2020 02:48pm
Asking for favor to get through FATF.
Recommend 0
Shyam
Jan 21, 2020 02:57pm
Lucky leader's. Both of them are traveling always. For what? Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Orpington
Jan 21, 2020 03:00pm
Waist Tax payers money, PM will achieve nothing
Recommend 0
Clifton
Jan 21, 2020 03:32pm
Will Trump even recognise him?
Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 21, 2020 03:42pm
That’s really a game changer
Recommend 0
Indians
Jan 21, 2020 03:42pm
So what? Modi will also meet Trump.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Jan 21, 2020 03:44pm
Please don't talk about Kashmir.
Recommend 0
BELLEVISTA
Jan 21, 2020 03:44pm
More wastage of much short dollars.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 21, 2020 03:49pm
Kashmiri s &pk economy the priority!!
Recommend 0
Abbas Naqvi
Jan 21, 2020 03:51pm
Pakistan is a major Southasian market capable of absorbing huge foreign investment. The PM should highlight our economic potentials and benefits offering incentives to foreign investors.
Recommend 0
Divine
Jan 21, 2020 03:53pm
Use the Davos forum to bring trade and prosperity to Pakistan to fulfill the dream of Naya Pakistan. Don't waste the time to ramble about the neighboring countries.
Recommend 0
Haramullahvista
Jan 21, 2020 03:53pm
USP of Davos visit is to meet Trump, nothing constructive.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Jan 21, 2020 03:54pm
Leader of southasia all the best,
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 21, 2020 04:06pm
And still he says Nawaz made more foreign trips than him.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Jan 21, 2020 04:22pm
By Saudi airlines?
Recommend 0
Maud
Jan 21, 2020 04:29pm
To be effective, the PM needs clarity with firmness on the Kashmir's mayhem in the IOK.
Recommend 0
CP
Jan 21, 2020 04:35pm
In which airline/plane IK went?
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jan 21, 2020 04:40pm
We want more loans, interfere in Kashmir,FATF, nothing will be new.
Recommend 0
Nasr
Jan 21, 2020 04:46pm
whose personal flight did he travel in this time?
Recommend 0
India First
Jan 21, 2020 05:06pm
Let’s also discuss plight of Kashmiri people as well.
Recommend 0
Sanjay
Jan 21, 2020 05:29pm
Big platform to take loan.
Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Jan 21, 2020 05:31pm
Enjoy on taxpayers money.
Recommend 0
MG
Jan 21, 2020 05:44pm
How did he fly? Who sponsored the jet this time?
Recommend 0
Brain
Jan 21, 2020 05:50pm
Old and broken gramaphone record wish few people will sure pay attention Turkey's President and Malaysia's PM. Good luck!
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 21, 2020 06:06pm
@CP, PIA.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 21, 2020 06:41pm
Is he going to repeat same 45 minutes UN speech?
Recommend 0
Kashmiri Talks
Jan 21, 2020 07:42pm
Can't be flying on PIA as it doesn't fly to the US. Must be travelling on Qatar Airways again.
Recommend 0
Bts
Jan 21, 2020 07:48pm
Is he going to speak about how to mismanage a nation?
Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 21, 2020 07:53pm
Hope he only speaks about India and kashmir
Recommend 0
Se
Jan 21, 2020 08:05pm
Trump will tell him what he needs to do for 2020.
Recommend 0
Murad Mahal
Jan 21, 2020 08:57pm
Sheer waste of time when Pakistan needs are greater than attending Davos meet. Trying to be relevant.
Recommend 0
Virbhadra
Jan 21, 2020 08:59pm
We know there is one he wont be talking about - Uighurs.
Recommend 0
Abdul Qadir
Jan 21, 2020 09:01pm
Imran should ask world leaders to provide wheat at cheap rates.
Recommend 0
John
Jan 21, 2020 09:08pm
Is he going by commercial flight?
Recommend 0
Vk
Jan 21, 2020 09:45pm
@Amir Indian, rightly said so not much more options
Recommend 0
ASH, Ph.D. from US
Jan 21, 2020 09:58pm
@Raj, More than you, Sir.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 21, 2020 10:05pm
PMIK meets president Trump. What an achievement.
Recommend 0
India
Jan 21, 2020 11:14pm
India people always worried about Pakistan
Recommend 0
Orpington
Jan 21, 2020 11:20pm
Raised wheat shortage in Pakistan and IOK with Mr Trump?
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 21, 2020 11:21pm
@A shah, "Hope he only speaks about India and kashmir. " That's what he only knows and does...
Recommend 0
andy
Jan 21, 2020 11:23pm
@Indians, and the statement will change
Recommend 0

