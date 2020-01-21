DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 21, 2020

Prince Harry leaves for Canada in 'symbolic' departure: reports

AFPUpdated January 21, 2020

Email

Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Jan 20. — AFP
Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Jan 20. — AFP

Britain's Prince Harry has left the United Kingdom (UK) to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie in Canada, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

The prince boarded an evening flight to Vancouver after attending a UK-Africa investment summit in London, in what is expected to be one of his final official engagements as a working royal, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The departure “will be deemed symbolic, coming just two days after Buckingham Palace announced that it was severing all official ties with the Sussexes as they walk away from public life,” the Telegraph said.

The prince and his former actress wife have struggled with the scrutiny since their wedding in May 2018 and the 35-year-old said there was no alternative to stepping back from frontline royal duties to achieve “a more peaceful life” with their infant son.

Harry, who remains sixth in line to the throne, also had an informal 20 minute private meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

The premier has said the whole country would want wish Harry and Meghan all the best for the future.

Harry later skipped a summit dinner for the visiting African leaders at Buckingham Palace in order not to overshadow his brother William's hosting of the event, the Daily Mail reported.

HRH style dropped

Under their new settlement, Harry and Meghan will no longer represent his grandmother the queen, must give up honorary military appointments and will no longer receive public funds.

The couple will no longer be referred to as his or her royal highness.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately that wasn't possible.”

Harry also confessed to some trepidation at charting a new life in Canada.

“We are taking a leap of faith,” he said.

Harry was at Monday's summit at the request of the British government and it could be one of the last times he is seen on official royal duty.

Hybrid role wish blocked

Meghan and Archie are already in Canada, staying on Vancouver Island on the Pacific west coast.

The “Megxit” crisis began on January 8 when the couple announced their plans to seek a “progressive new role” in North America — without having finalised the plans with Queen Elizabeth.

That unilateral assertion of a hybrid role is starkly different from Saturday's announcement, following emergency negotiations between the senior royals and their households.

The couple agreed to repay $3.1 million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their new Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor Castle estate.

They can maintain their private patronages and associations but must uphold the monarchy's values in any commercial arrangements they strike.

'Elegant escape hatch'

Monday's newspapers said the agreement could even strengthen the monarchy and provide a template for other royals in future.

The Daily Express columnist Leo McKinstry said the deal was “the most sensible, constructive arrangement that could have been reached.”

Tim Stanley, writing in The Daily Telegraph, said the agreement was “good for the monarchy because it allows it to define its borders.”

The Daily Mail said that “by fashioning an elegant escape hatch for those unsuited to royal life, the Queen may actually have strengthened the monarchy.”

Meanwhile The Sun welcomed the monarch's decision to “show Meghan and Harry the door.”

“Their plan to be half in, half out of The Firm was arrogant in the extreme, and would have set a damaging precedent.”

Though the Sussexes want a life lived less in the spotlight, the new arrangements still leave them facing scrutiny.

The couple receive almost all of their funding from the private income of Harry's father Prince Charles.

Whether that will continue — and who will foot their security bill — remains to be seen.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sheikh Waqar ul Hassan
Jan 21, 2020 11:07am
Very bad decision...
Recommend 0
oldhabibian
Jan 21, 2020 11:12am
This is nothing new. Pruning is normal. It happened to princess Margaret, Princess Anne. Now Prince Andrew. This is the way of the land. The survival of the fittest or as in this case, the most useful.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 21, 2020 11:15am
British tax money spend on their money all went into vein.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Occam’s razor

Occam’s razor

Suddenly, from the PML-Q to the MQM to the GDA, everyone has found their voice and their list of complaints.

Editorial

Updated January 21, 2020

Wheat flour crisis

The govt woke up after the media showed images of people queuing outside shops to buy wheat flour at exorbitant rates.
January 21, 2020

Prisoners’ health

LAST month, the Islamabad High Court constituted a commission to look into human rights abuses within prisons,...
January 21, 2020

Winter sports

THIS year, Pakistan was represented at the Youth Olympic Games 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland by 16-year-old...
January 20, 2020

US-Taliban deal

THERE appears to be some movement in the on-again, off-again Afghan peace process, as the Americans are currently...
January 20, 2020

Senate furore

TO denounce ‘honour killings’ while at the same time defending the concepts in which they are rooted, is...
January 20, 2020

Harsh sentences

THE other day, an anti-terrorism court sentenced 86 TLP workers to 55 years in prison, along with the imposition of ...