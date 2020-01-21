DAWN.COM

Alvi says unaware of wheat flour crisis

Imran AyubUpdated January 21, 2020

President Arif Alvi talks to reporters in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
President Arif Alvi talks to reporters in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: Amid a raging wheat crisis in the country with the government coming under strong criticism from the opposition, President Arif Alvi on Monday rubbed salt into the wounds of the general public when he said he was unaware of "any such crisis".

“It’s not in my knowledge but [I] should be aware of it,” he was shown replying to a question about the wheat shortage in a video clip widely shared and uploaded on several news sites following his surprise visit to the National Insti­tu­­­te of Child Health (NICH). After his brief response he walked away with his staff and officials.

His thoughts on the issue came days after he released a video message informing people to contact his office where he claims to have decided more than 600 ap­­peals filed with five different ombudsmen for immediate relief and justice.

President Alvi, who bel­ongs to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, was at the receiving end of social media jibes all day long over his response and was criticised by senior opposition leaders with one of them unable to resist a backhanded compliment.

“He, at least, spoke the truth [that he’s not aware of any such crisis],” said Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, talking to reporters after attending a ceremony at a local hotel.

“We should praise him for his truth. He, at least, has not made any senseless argument like Firdous Ashiq Awan [Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting].

“It’s not President Alvi alone. In fact, this entire government is incompetent. It is neither close to the people nor does it know anything about the common man’s problems,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2020

Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jan 21, 2020 07:36am
When someone lives in Presidential Palace, it is quite common in third world countries, that they become unaware of how common people suffer and die, hence it is not your fault Mr President. One day, you will surely be out of this tax payers Presidential Palace, like previous presidents, to realise the sufferings of common people.
Desi jat
Jan 21, 2020 07:37am
He can only speak on Kashmir and nothing else.shame.
Amir khan
Jan 21, 2020 07:57am
He is aware only about the Kashmir issue
Bilal
Jan 21, 2020 08:01am
These corrupt politicians, how they will be aware of pain of poors
Stopthiscircus
Jan 21, 2020 08:01am
Of course, cuz you get fed from state coffers. Your whole govt is inaeare of people's plight.
DVK
Jan 21, 2020 08:20am
Why not request India? Plenty of wheat and all food items available.
