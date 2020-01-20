DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 20, 2020

PM Imran calls on business community to pay taxes for sake of country’s prosperity

Dawn.comJanuary 20, 2020

Email

The premier was addressing a gathering of the heads of over 100 trade organisations on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
The premier was addressing a gathering of the heads of over 100 trade organisations on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need for the business community to contribute their bit to the country’s prosperity by paying their taxes.

The premier, who was addressing a gathering of heads of over 100 trade organisations, lamented that previous governments had wasted public money on the lavish lifestyles of their leaders, which was why people weren’t willing to pay taxes.

“When leaders live lavishly on public expense, who will pay taxes?” he questioned, adding that he was trying to change the culture starting with himself. “We reduced the expenses of the PM House by 40%,” he said. “I live in my own home, pay my own expenses. My salary is not enough to fulfill my own household expenses,” he added.

The premier also said that his expenses on foreign trips was 10 times less than what was spent by leaders before him.

“I'm just saying that I am starting with myself,” he said. “There should be a realisation about the need to respect public money,” he added, while seeking the business community’s support to raise the country out of the crisis. “Nations only rise when the whole nation is united. The government alone can't do it,” he said.

Underlining the need for increase in tax collection, the premier said that during the first year of his government, half of the amount collected in taxes went towards payment of interest on loans acquired by the previous governments. “And yet, we allocated Rs190 billion for the Ehsaas programme,” he said, adding, however, that there were many sectors that needed improvement such as education, health and provision of safe drinking water but that would only be possible if the government had the funds.

PM Imran also detailed efforts by his team to improve conditions for the business community, saying “we are continuously trying to figure out how to remove obstacles in the way of the business community.” He announced that earlier in the day, they had decided to remove the need for licences for 102 businesses, making the process simpler for small business owners.

During the meeting earlier on Monday, the PM had expressed concern over the complex licensing regime and said the requirement of licences for businesses of grocery, cloth and bakery were creating difficulties for the common man, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also directed to complete the process of eliminating the unnecessary licences in 30 days.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sami Swati
Jan 20, 2020 09:59pm
Hopefull the tax mafia does not sabotage the neat message. Theives of the tax to blame and these theives included politicians. So hope for a positive change.
Recommend 0
AAA
Jan 20, 2020 10:00pm
What about the rationalization of taxes, tax return on time, privatization, government expenditures, interest rates etc etc, don't forget that they are stuck here because they are not getting value over their assets, more taxes will going to force them to strikes.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jan 20, 2020 10:03pm
What are the chances of people responding to this call.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 20, 2020 10:08pm
Great call to the business community to pay taxes on time like any other country in the world by the dynamic Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jan 20, 2020 10:09pm
People are unable to buy wheat flour. You are talking about paying taxes.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 20, 2020 10:10pm
Business is down in the gutter, where do you want them to pay taxes from.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Jan 20, 2020 10:10pm
The main reason for people not paying taxes is attributable to the failure of government in reducing corruption which infect hasincreased. It is also attributable to the inabilities of FBR to strengthen their rules and regulations which would bring evaders into tax bracket, for example capital gain taxes on sale of commercial properties, rental income on guesthouses, private houses and flats etcs.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 20, 2020 10:11pm
When Imran leaves govt. Pakistan will be no better than when he assumed office.
Recommend 0
Faran
Jan 20, 2020 10:12pm
How he can justify this call when his cabinet waved off taxes to many big businesses and his party connections recently.
Recommend 0
Yasser
Jan 20, 2020 10:14pm
The business community is more interested in its prosperity then the country’s!
Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 20, 2020 10:17pm
PM and FM hopping capitals to talk about issues not relevant to day to day lives of Pakistanis is also waste of public money.
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Jan 20, 2020 10:23pm
Please share the list of what your Govt. can do alone?
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Jan 20, 2020 10:29pm
Mr PM, with all due respect,if people were that worried about the country, they would have been paying taxes all along. In today's world, with everything being so expensive, don't expect the people to go out of their way to pay taxes.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 20, 2020 10:32pm
PM should encourage businessesmen to take their products abroad and increase exports of the nation. The business community must change their mindset and strive to be the best in the international market. This initiates product research and innovations.
Recommend 0
mirza
Jan 20, 2020 10:32pm
Nobody pays taxes voluntarily. You have to have strict but reasonable tax laws.
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Jan 20, 2020 10:33pm
The government needs to make it a strict law, with severe consequences if someone doesn't pay their share of taxes, someone doesn't register as a tax payer, or their business, but to do that, we need fair pricing, people need to be able to eat and live. You cannot hammer them in their pocket with outrageous food and utility prices and expect them to pay taxes too. Lets be fair here. The government shouldn't be pleading to the public to pay taxes, for their country, family comes long before country, it's about survival
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Jan 20, 2020 10:35pm
How much Imran Khan Niazi himself has paid as tax, immediately prior to his becoming the PM. R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Recommend 0
Kashmir
Jan 20, 2020 10:36pm
The previous governments managed to keep economy healthy even after this lavish lifestyle of few politicians. The Naya Pakistan government is so inept that they blame eating habits of pakistanis for rise in prices is essential food items like bread.
Recommend 0
audifan
Jan 20, 2020 10:38pm
People don't pay taxes because we don't have mechanism in place to force compliance. There is always an excuse for not paying taxes of stealing utilities - corruption is a bogus excuse.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jan 20, 2020 10:38pm
Lock up those who do not pay taxes, you have the power to do that.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 20, 2020 10:59pm
it is a great message. it is the responsibility of everyone to pay taxes. But it is requested that documentation of economy needs time. it should be done gradually.
Recommend 0
Nadir UK
Jan 20, 2020 10:59pm
And people don’t pay taxes because of ....,. wait for it ............. you guessed it MNS!!!!! How much tax did IK pay last year ............you guessed it, virtually NOTHING!!!!!!
Recommend 0
kaspar
Jan 20, 2020 11:05pm
Taxes, taxes and taxes!! When businesses are down, how do you expect to collect more taxes? The government's policies are dampening growth. they should worry about facilitating business, taxes will come automatically.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 20, 2020 11:05pm
Taxes do not cover government spending fully. Learn to live within means. All the price hikes on utilities are nothing but taxes. Your incompetent and worthless governance is wasting tax money.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Without due process

Without due process

It is a sad comment on the state of our democracy that the extension bills were passed without any debate.

Editorial

January 20, 2020

US-Taliban deal

THERE appears to be some movement in the on-again, off-again Afghan peace process, as the Americans are currently...
January 20, 2020

Senate furore

TO denounce ‘honour killings’ while at the same time defending the concepts in which they are rooted, is...
January 20, 2020

Harsh sentences

THE other day, an anti-terrorism court sentenced 86 TLP workers to 55 years in prison, along with the imposition of ...
January 19, 2020

Hot money

CONCERNS are increasing among some sections of the business community that the large amounts of foreign investment...
January 19, 2020

Crisis time for PTI

TROUBLE seems to be brewing within the ruling coalition. First the political allies of the government began to...
January 19, 2020

Pakistan Super League

ALREADY excitement levels are soaring as the Pakistan Super League cricket carnival prepares to launch its fifth...