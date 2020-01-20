DAWN.COM

Pakistan Super League tickets to go up for sale tonight

Imran SiddiquiJanuary 20, 2020

For the first time, all 34 matches will be played across four Pakistan venues. — DawnNewsTv/ File
With one month to go before the HBL Pakistan Super League returns to Pakistani grounds, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced ticket prices and purchase details.

For the first time in its young history, all 34 matches will be played across four Pakistan venues with Karachi to stage nine matches, Lahore fourteen matches, Multan three matches and Rawalpindi eight matches between February 20 to March 22.

The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase starting 8pm tonight through www.yayvo.com.

General sale of tickets will commence on Tuesday, January 28, through dedicated TCS Express Centers across 38 cities of the country. Each customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card.

For the February 20 grand opening ceremony and opening match in Karachi, tickets have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000. Meanwhile, the ticket price range for the March 22 final match in Lahore will be between Rs500 to Rs5,000.

Ticket prices for HBL PSL 2020 were locked after an extensive review process factoring in start times, working and weekend games, and affordability for fans, said the PCB.

“We promised focusing on fan experience for HBL PSL 2020 and I am delighted that we are launching a streamlined ticketing process with almost one month to go in the tournament. We are keen to offer our hospitality to the world and will encourage our fans form across the world to avail this opportunity and plan in advance," said PCB Commercial Director Babar Hamid.

“HBL PSL has always received a phenomenal response from passionate Pakistani cricket fans and we expect them to turn up in big numbers this year as well. This will also be a great time for us to show to the world Pakistan’s passion and love for this great game,” he added.

Comments (5)

Sanjay
Jan 20, 2020 06:27pm
Waste of money
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 20, 2020 06:32pm
Flop Show !
Recommend 0
Faisal Khorasani
Jan 20, 2020 06:47pm
It will be successful. Eventually anyway
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 20, 2020 06:48pm
IPL is the best cricket league in the world.
Recommend 0
Advait Mhaske
Jan 20, 2020 06:49pm
Will be Happy to see Watson... Though Pakistan should provide a good security for the Aussie star.
Recommend 0

