Prime Minister Imran to speak at World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to attend the upcoming session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF Professor Klaus Schwab invited Prime Minister Imran to attend the forum, to be held from January 21 to 23, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The prime minister will deliver a WEF special session and also interact with corporate leaders at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue.

On the sidelines, Prime Minister Imran will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, the most significant of which will be the meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister will also speak to international media during a session with the forum’s International Media Council.

According to the press release, Prime Minister Imran will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace & stability, trade, business and investment opportunities during his visit to Davos.

He will also "highlight the current situation in the India-held Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues".

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the forum and political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will "deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues."