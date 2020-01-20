DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 20, 2020

Sindh IGP to remain in place until federal govt responds, SHC rules

Shafi BalochJanuary 20, 2020

Email

The federal government has yet to reply to the Sindh government's letter on the matter. — DawnNewsTV/File
The federal government has yet to reply to the Sindh government's letter on the matter. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered for Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam to not be removed from his post until the federal government replies to the provincial government on the matter.

The court gave these orders while hearing a petition — by social activist and budding politician Jibran Nasir — against the Sindh IGP's removal.

"Remove him whenever the federal government responds, even if it is this evening," the judge said.

In the petition, the applicant had summarised everything that had happened in the case, starting from the Sindh cabinet's meeting that had decided that the IGP should be removed, to the establishment division's refusal to remove Imam from his post as due discussions were not held between the federal and provincial governments.

The petition sought that the Sindh government's move to remove the IGP without due process be blocked by the court.

Opening his arguments, the petitioner's lawyer, Faisal Siddiqui, said that the court has already blocked the Sindh government's move to transfer two police officers out of the province.

"Now they want to remove the Sindh IGP, and put someone else in his position," the lawyer said.

Siddiqui argued that the Sindh government did not mention any consultation with the federal government in their letter to the establishment division.

Responding to the petitioner's argument, Additional Advocate General Sindh Shabbir Shah said that the matter is of public interest. However, he conceded that the federal government was yet to respond to the Sindh government on the matter of the current IGP's removal.

Commenting on the situation, the judge said that the matter should be solved through due process and that the Sindh IGP should not be removed from his post until the reply from the federal government is received.

The hearing was then adjourned till January 28.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Without due process

Without due process

It is a sad comment on the state of our democracy that the extension bills were passed without any debate.

Editorial

January 20, 2020

US-Taliban deal

THERE appears to be some movement in the on-again, off-again Afghan peace process, as the Americans are currently...
January 20, 2020

Senate furore

TO denounce ‘honour killings’ while at the same time defending the concepts in which they are rooted, is...
January 20, 2020

Harsh sentences

THE other day, an anti-terrorism court sentenced 86 TLP workers to 55 years in prison, along with the imposition of ...
January 19, 2020

Hot money

CONCERNS are increasing among some sections of the business community that the large amounts of foreign investment...
January 19, 2020

Crisis time for PTI

TROUBLE seems to be brewing within the ruling coalition. First the political allies of the government began to...
January 19, 2020

Pakistan Super League

ALREADY excitement levels are soaring as the Pakistan Super League cricket carnival prepares to launch its fifth...