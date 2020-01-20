FIA says inquiry against TikTok celebrity initiated after complaint by Mubashir Luqman

The Federal Investigation Authority on Monday revealed that it was conducting an inquiry against TikTok celebrity Sandal Khattak on a complaint registered by anchorperson Mubashir Luqman with the body’s cybercrime wing.

Khattak had last week petitioned a Lahore sessions court to put a stop to an FIA inquiry against her, alleging that the probe body was harassing her and that she had not been informed why she was being investigated.

“The FIA has been harassing me. I was summoned for an inquiry on October 28 and November 5, without any knowledge of what the investigation is about,” Khattak said in her petition. She further sought that all documents pertaining to the investigation be brought before the court.

In its written response submitted to the sessions court today (Monday), FIA denied that the TikTok celebrity or her family was being harassed, adding that the probe body had issued her summons after Luqman had filed a complaint alleging Khattak was uploading “fabricated and false” videos about him on social media.

The investigation authority said it had sent Khattak five summon notices since October to present her stance and “justify the allegations raised by the applicant Mubashir Luqman”, but that the TikTok star was “deliberately avoiding” appearing in the inquiry proceedings.