FIA says inquiry against TikTok celebrity initiated after complaint by Mubashir Luqman

Rana BilalJanuary 20, 2020

“I have not been told what the investigation is about. No reasons, allegations or details of the case have been shared with me,” Khattak said in her petition. – Instagram Photo
The Federal Investigation Authority on Monday revealed that it was conducting an inquiry against TikTok celebrity Sandal Khattak on a complaint registered by anchorperson Mubashir Luqman with the body’s cybercrime wing.

Khattak had last week petitioned a Lahore sessions court to put a stop to an FIA inquiry against her, alleging that the probe body was harassing her and that she had not been informed why she was being investigated.

“The FIA has been harassing me. I was summoned for an inquiry on October 28 and November 5, without any knowledge of what the investigation is about,” Khattak said in her petition. She further sought that all documents pertaining to the investigation be brought before the court.

In its written response submitted to the sessions court today (Monday), FIA denied that the TikTok celebrity or her family was being harassed, adding that the probe body had issued her summons after Luqman had filed a complaint alleging Khattak was uploading “fabricated and false” videos about him on social media.

The investigation authority said it had sent Khattak five summon notices since October to present her stance and “justify the allegations raised by the applicant Mubashir Luqman”, but that the TikTok star was “deliberately avoiding” appearing in the inquiry proceedings.

Amjad
Jan 20, 2020 04:03pm
Why this girls is being asked to "justify" allegations against her. ML should go to the court os law to prove allegations instead of harassing her with the support of state institutions.
Recommend 0
SMI
Jan 20, 2020 04:08pm
Just ignore them and do all legal formalities to punish if they r guilty
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 20, 2020 04:35pm
FIA is very quick to lodge petty TikTok complaints but no time for serious crimes.
Recommend 0
khan
Jan 20, 2020 04:56pm
If this is what stardom is then , no one wants to be a star. What a waste of dignity and respect.
Recommend 0

