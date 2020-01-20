DAWN.COM

Faisal Vawda held US nationality at the time of filing election nomination papers: report

Dawn.comUpdated January 20, 2020

The Supreme Court had in 2018 disqualified two lawmakers, Haroon Akhtar and Saadia Abbasi, for holding dual nationalities at the time of filing papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan. – DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda was a dual national at the time of filing his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest the 2018 general elections, The News reported on Monday.

The minister, who was recently reprimanded by the premier for bringing a ‘boot’ to a TV show in a bizarre gimmick, was a United States national at the time of filing nomination papers, the report revealed.

Vawda submitted his nomination papers on June 11, 2018, which were approved by the election body a week later on June 18, the report said. However, the PTI MNA applied for the renunciation of his nationality with the US consulate at Karachi four days after the fact on June 22, 2018, the report revealed.

According to the law, dual nationals are not allowed to contest elections unless they give up their secondary nationality. The Supreme Court had in 2018 disqualified two lawmakers, Haroon Akhtar and Saadia Abbasi, for holding dual nationalities at the time of filing papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“For reasons to be recorded later, we hold and declare that both Haroon Akhtar and Saadia Abbasi were dual nationals on the date when they filed their nomination papers for the Senate elections,” Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had observed while dictating the order.

Both the members were disqualified under Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution, which says that a person will be disqualified from being elected or chosen member of parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.

zahid
Jan 20, 2020 12:49pm
vawda is untouchable
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 20, 2020 12:52pm
Like other politicians, he just wanted to have his cake and eat it too.
Bilal RANA
Jan 20, 2020 12:53pm
Hilarious! Is CEC going to disqualify him? Is PM going to terminate him as minister? Of course not. This extremely partisan and divisive PM only knows revenge and protecting his own, no matter what they do.
ali
Jan 20, 2020 01:00pm
No more of him on TV. Finally some good news from PTI......
AW
Jan 20, 2020 01:03pm
The citizenship and dual nationality debate is waste of time and the existing law is ridiculous. If a Pakistani American can hold any office or contest any election in the USA (except presidential election) then why not in Pakistan which happens to be his/her motherland and place of birth? Faisal Vawda or anyone should not have to give up dual nationality in order to serve Pakistan. As a matter of fact , we need more & more overseas Pakistanis with world class experience and exposure because those living in Pak have made a mess of Pakistan
asim
Jan 20, 2020 01:11pm
these newbies with money are IK/s fav, but they will cast doom for him as they are neither trained nor capable to handle power that is bestowed by IK without merit
sheikh
Jan 20, 2020 01:23pm
so what ?
