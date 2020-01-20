CM removes Jaranwala AC, suspends food official, SHO during surprise visit

FAISALABAD: Apparently, in a desperate bid to improve his image as an administrator following sharp criticism from opposition as well as leaders of his own party, Chief Minister Usman Buzdaar paid a surprise visit to Jaranwala and Samundri on Sunday, where he ordered removal of an assistant commissioner from the post and suspended a food and a police official from service for their “poor performance”.

During a surprise visit to Jaranwala, the chief minister visited the sales point established by the administration for supply of flour at subsidised rates, where he asked the people about the flour supply situation. He also distributed free flour bags among them.

On being asked, people complained of short supply of flour upon which Mr Buzdar removed Assistant Commissioner Umer Gondal from the post over poor arrangements of flour supply. The AC has been made an OSD (officer on special duty).

He also ordered suspension of Assistant Food Controller Jamil Ahmed from service for his poor performance with regard to ensuring flour supply.

Says will visit ‘every hospital of Punjab’

Later, talking to the media, the chief minister claimed ample stocks of wheat were available and there was no flour shortage anywhere in the province. He said the government would not tolerate the “artificial” shortage as the wheat quota for the flour mills had also been increased.

“I will visit different cities and monitor the supply of the flour,” he added.

Mr Buzdar directed the administration to increase the number of flour sales points in Jaranwala city.

Similarly, during a visit to Jaranwala city police station, the CM asked the detainees about their issues. On their complaints, he ordered the suspension of the station house officer (SHO) from service. He ordered the police officials to improve the cleanliness at the police station.

He also visited Jaranwala Tesil Headquarters Hospital and inquired after the patients at the emergency ward. He promised upgrade of the hospital.

He said that he would visit every hospital in the province to “know the ground reality”.

Similarly, during a visit to the Samundri THQ Hospital, he said its emergency block would be upgraded and paediatricians would also be appointed in the hospital soon.

He also visited the flour sales points in Samundri and said the 20-kg bag was available against Rs805 and nobody would be allowed to overcharge.

He directed the administration to further improve the flour supply.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2020