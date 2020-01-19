Father, son killed as car plunges into sea in Karachi

A father and a son were killed on Sunday after their vehicle sped out of control and plunged into the sea in Karachi's Defence Phase VIII, said police.

According to officials from the Darakhshan police station, 55-year-old Muhammad Iftikhar was teaching his son Danial Aziz, 20, how to drive in an open ground in Defence Housing Authority, Phase VIII, when the latter lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the car plunged headfirst into the sea, trapping both the men inside, police added.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the site to try and rescue the victims. However, they were unable to do so as they had become trapped inside the vehicle.

"Both the victims died on the way to the hospital," said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College Executive Director Seemin Jamali confirmed that both the victims were dead when they were brought to the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family after completing the necessary legal formalities.