2 killed as car plunges into sea in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 19, 2020

"Both the victims died on the way to the hospital," said a senior police official. — Reuters/File
Two persons were killed on Sunday after their vehicle sped out of control and plunged into the sea in Karachi's Defence Phase VIII, said police.

According to officials from the Darakhshan police station, Danial Aziz, 20, was learning how to drive in an open ground in Defence Housing Authority, Phase VIII, when he lost control of the vehicle.

55-year-old Muhammad Iftikhar was also present in the vehicle when the car plunged headfirst into the sea, trapping both the men inside, police added.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the site to try and rescue the victims. However, they were unable to do so as they had become trapped inside the vehicle.

"Both the victims died on the way to the hospital," said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College Executive Director Seemin Jamali confirmed that both the victims were dead when they were brought to the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their respective families after completing the necessary legal formalities.

An earlier version of the story identified the victims as father and son. The error is regretted.

