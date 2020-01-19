DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 19, 2020

India says no meeting with Malaysia in Davos as palm row simmers

ReutersJanuary 19, 2020

Email

Malaysia is the second biggest producer and exporter of palm oil and India's restrictions on the refined variety of the commodity imposed last week have been seen as a retaliation for the Malaysian PM's criticism of New Delhi. — AFP
Malaysia is the second biggest producer and exporter of palm oil and India's restrictions on the refined variety of the commodity imposed last week have been seen as a retaliation for the Malaysian PM's criticism of New Delhi. — AFP

India's trade minister will not meet with his Malaysian counterpart in Davos next week because of his tight schedule, an Indian trade ministry official said on Sunday, as a spat simmers between the top buyer of palm oil and its biggest supplier.

India has repeatedly objected to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against a new citizenship law which critics say discriminate against Muslims.

Read more: Malaysian PM Mahathir criticises India's citizenship law

Malaysia is the second biggest producer and exporter of palm oil and India's restrictions on the refined variety of the commodity imposed last week have been seen as a retaliation for Mahathir's criticism of New Delhi.

A Malaysian government spokesman said on Friday that trade ministers from India and Malaysia could meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

But the Indian trade ministry official, who said he was speaking on behalf of the ministry, said no meeting was planned between India's Piyush Goyal and Malaysia's Darell Leiking.

“I can tell you fair and square there's no meeting between the Malaysian minister and the Indian trade minister at Davos,” he said, asking not to be named as he was not a government spokesman.

“As part of a larger meeting of trade ministers they may be both together, but there's no meeting. The schedule is already finalised, and it's full.”

India last week imposed curbs on refined palm oil, which a source in New Delhi with direct knowledge of the matter said could be used to deny or delay imports from Malaysia.

Read more: India's minister says no curbs imposed on imports from Malaysia, Turkey

India has been Malaysia's top palm market for five years.

The row dragged benchmark Malaysian palm futures to their biggest weekly decline in more than 11 years on Friday.

Malaysia's Leiking has sent a message to Goyal wishing him well for the Davos meeting, according to the message reviewed by Reuters.

Spokespeople for the trade ministries of India and Malaysia did not immediately respond to queries from Reuters.

Mahathir, the world's oldest premier at 94 and one of the Muslim world's biggest voices, has said he would continue to speak out against “wrong things” even if his words cost his country financially.

“Why is he harming his own country by his erratic actions?” the Indian official said, referring to Mahathir.

“The comments he's making are very unprecedented.”

Responding to a question on India's new citizenship law, Mahathir said last month the country was trying to “deprive some Muslims of their citizenship”.

At the UN General Assembly in September, he said India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The right to govern

The right to govern

In order to ensure its legitimacy, a government must uphold three principles — liberty, equality and agency.
Hail the heroes

Hail the heroes

Abbas Nasir
The much-maligned elected civilian politicians may have a lot to answer for but it is equally true that they were never

Editorial

January 19, 2020

Hot money

CONCERNS are increasing among some sections of the business community that the large amounts of foreign investment...
January 19, 2020

Crisis time for PTI

TROUBLE seems to be brewing within the ruling coalition. First the political allies of the government began to...
January 19, 2020

Pakistan Super League

ALREADY excitement levels are soaring as the Pakistan Super League cricket carnival prepares to launch its fifth...
January 18, 2020

Water shortages

THE Senate standing committee that was informed about water being ‘unutilised’ downstream of Kotri should...
Updated January 18, 2020

SCO invitation

However, there should be no illusions, unless the core issues affecting the Pakistan-India relationship are addressed.
January 18, 2020

Outrage in 60 seconds

THE political storm in a teacup surrounding TikTok celebrities Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak continues to rage on....