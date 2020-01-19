DAWN.COM

US diplomat Alice Wells to arrive in Islamabad today

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 19, 2020

Although Chief US diplomat for South Asian affairs Alice Wells' visit comes immediately after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's trip to Washington, her trip had been planned prior. — AFP/File
Although Chief US diplomat for South Asian affairs Alice Wells' visit comes immediately after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's trip to Washington, her trip had been planned prior. — AFP/File

Chief US diplomat for South Asian affairs, Alice Wells, will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, after wrapping up her tours of India and Sri Lanka, for a four-day visit to Pakistan centered around talks on bilateral issues.

Sources say that during her visit, which will end on Jan 22 (Wednesday), Wells is expected to meet representatives from Pakistan's political and military leadership to talk about several issues, including Pak-US ties, the Afghan reconciliation process, ongoing tensions in the region and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

She will also speak at a think tank and engage with members of civil society on what the US State Department calls “issues of bilateral and regional concern”.

Although Wells' visit comes immediately after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's trip to Washington, her trip had been planned prior.

According to a diplomatic source, the US diplomat is expected to follow up on the foreign minister's discussions in Washington where he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser Robert O’ Brien, and Under Secretary of Defence John Rood.

The foreign minister recently concluded a three-day visit to the United States — the third leg of his mission to defuse tensions in the Middle East — after having already visited Tehran and Riyadh as part of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region.

Comments (4)

Aamir
Jan 19, 2020 05:16pm
....,Trump may visit INDIA next month....
Recommend 0
Nation
Jan 19, 2020 05:22pm
No use.. Mr.Trump is coming India.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jan 19, 2020 05:34pm
This is good news that Ms.Alice Wells the Chief US Diplomat has become the frequent visitor of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zaffronite
Jan 19, 2020 05:37pm
@Aamir , He needn't come. Just hope he doesn't get impeached.
Recommend 0

