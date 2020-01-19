PM Imran reiterates need for UN to intervene in occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan will not continue to watch as India carries out military attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilians.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: "I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LoC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LoC."

He reiterated that the United Nations (UN) needs to intervene in the situation in occupied Kashmir.

"As Indian occupation forces continue to target and kill civilians across the LoC with increasing intensity and frequency, there is an urgent need for UNSC [United Nations Security Council] to insist India allow UNMOGIP [United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan] to return [to the LoC along occupied Kashmir]."

"We fear an Indian false flag operation," Imran added.

India urged to respond 'positively' to UNSC's request

On Friday, China called on India to "give serious consideration and positive response to the request of UNSC members" on occupied Kashmir after a recently-held UNSC meeting to review the situation in the valley.

During a press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang rubbished claims that the issue did not get much support from members of the UNSC.

"Members of the Security Council are concerned about the current situation in occupied Kashmir, and call for observance of the UN Charter and international law, and peaceful resolution of disputes through political dialogue. They believe relevant parties should remain restrained and de-escalate the tension," said Shuang.

"I shall stress that the India and Pakistan issue has all along been on the agenda of the UNSC, and the Security Council should continue to pay attention to occupied Kashmir in light of new developments," he added.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the UNSC review will aid in easing the situation in the region "and properly resolve the issue".

He expressed China's resolve to continue to play "a constructive role in upholding regional peace and stability".

When pressed to comment on India's assertion that no one had shared China's views during the meeting, Shuang said: "We are aware of India's position, but what I talked about just now is China's position. As a matter of fact, China and India stay in touch on this issue."

Commenting on the massive number of Indian troops deployed in the region and the ongoing curfew, the Chinese official said that China has urged both India and Pakistan "to exercise restraint, step up dialogue and enhance mutual trust to deescalate the situation as soon as possible".

"At the same time, as a responsible major country, China has been in close communication with both India and Pakistan and stands ready to play a constructive role."