Pakistan has come out of toughest economic condition: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday emphasised the need to utilise digital media tool to portray the positive image of Pakistan as well as Islam, besides spreading the voice of oppressed people of India-held Kashmir across the globe.

During a meeting with a delegation of youths from different fields, including the digital media, the prime minister recalled his government’s initiatives for youths, including easy loans and skill training programmes, besides anti-poverty Ehsaas Programme and shelter homes for the poor.

Special Assistant to the PM Zulfiqar Bukhari and Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid also attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

The meeting discussed the national challenges, the government’s measures to address the issues and role of media particularly the social media in the modern era.

The participants also deliberated over the opportunities for youths in the digital media sector, allied challenges and their resolution.

Talking to the delegation, Mr Khan said the country had come out of the toughest economic condition with the reduced fiscal deficit and revival of the investors’ confidence.

He said after 1960 it was the incumbent government that had prioritised the industrial sector which would create job opportunities and grow the national economy.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to continue his strife against corruption and mafias to the last extent.

He said that the digital media could effectively highlight Pakistan’s immense potential in the tourism sector.

Mr Khan said Pakistan had also been faced with numerous challenges on international front, but it had always desired peace and was also currently playing a role in this regard.

Discussing his government’s strategy and initiatives regarding the growth of digital media, the prime minister said the medium had emerged as the most effective communication tool in this technological era. Even owing to the swift growth of digital media, the information flow knew no boundaries, he added.

The prime minister said the youths having some knowledge and political acumen, were getting active on digital media and called for using the medium to highlight the positive image of Pakistan, Islam and the Muslim world, besides promoting the Muslim brotherhood.

Mr Khan told the delegation that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its government would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5, as the fascist Modi regime was risking the regional peace and security to realise its dream of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra (nation). The Indian oppression of innocent Kashmir people and amendment of the citizenship law were also the attempts to fulfill the racist designs, he added.

The prime minister urged the youths to realise the world of their obligation of resolving the Kashmir issue in light of the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his message to the youths, Mr Khan advised them to work hard as it was the only key to success.

