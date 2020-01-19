DAWN.COM

Centre left Balochistan ‘alone’ in natural calamity: CM

Saleem ShahidUpdated January 19, 2020

QUETTA: MPA Mubeen Khan Khilji distributes relief goods among snowfall-hit people on Saturday.—INP
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani expressing his displeasure over the federal government departments’ attitude during the relief and rescue operation in snowfall-hit areas of the province said that “Islamabad had left Balochistan alone”.

Presiding over a meeting that reviewed relief and rescue operation in the province on Saturday, he said that no help had been provided by the federal government’s departments concerned to the provincial government.

“All officials and departments, including the federal secretary energy, NHA chairman, NDMA chairman and SSGC managing director have completely ignored Balochistan,” the chief minister said, adding that they should have reached Balochistan as the province suffered badly in the snowfall and rain calamity.

He said the federal government had proved that Balochistan had never been under its consideration.

Provincial ministers Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar, the additional chief secretary home, senior member Board of Revenue, secretary finance and other government officials attended the meeting.

Mr Alyani criticised the role of the National Highway Authority and said that it did not fulfil its responsibility of clearing blocked highways which caused great difficulties to people. It was provincial government and its departments which restored these highways with their own resources.

He said that the NHA must establish its permanent centre in Muslim Bagh.

The chief minister said that one or two departments could not confront a natural disaster because the calamity could have been controlled by launching joint efforts.

He said that instated of helping the most neglected province of the country in natural disaster, the federal government had left it alone which sent a negative impression among its people.

The chief minister directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to establish a strengthened coordination system in order to handle a natural calamity with more professional way. He said trained staff should be available in the PDMA office.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2020

