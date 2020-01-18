DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 18, 2020

PM Imran hails Kuchlak resident for rescuing scores of stranded people in Balochistan

Dawn.comJanuary 18, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the "courage and selflessness" of Suleman Khan. — PTI/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the "courage and selflessness" of Suleman Khan. — PTI/File
Vehicles are seen parked along the road, leading to the area with heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Quetta. — Reuters/File
Vehicles are seen parked along the road, leading to the area with heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Quetta. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lauded the "courage and selflessness" Suleman Khan, a 30-year-old who reportedly rescued about a 100 people who were stranded on snow-covered roads during the recent snowfall in Balochistan.

"The whole nation is proud of Suleman Khan who showed great courage and selflessness to help people stranded in the snow."

The premier also shared a news report published in The News on January 16, according to which Suleman not only rescued stranded residents but also provided them with food, water and shelter at his house in Kuchlak — a town near Quetta.

According to the news report, Suleman also bought fuel for those whose vehicles had run out.

At least 14 people have died from incessant snowfall and rain in Balochistan, where mercury has dropped to a record low. Official sources said traffic had been suspended at Quetta-Chaman highway as the Khojak Pass linking Pakistan with Afghanistan also received heavy snowfall, bringing a halt to the Afghan transit trade as hundreds of trucks and other goods vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border.

