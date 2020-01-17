DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 17, 2020

Rawalpindi ATC sentences TLP chief Khadim Rizvi's nephew, brother to 55 years in jail

Tahir NaseerUpdated January 17, 2020

Email

The workers were convicted in a case pertaining to rioting and resisting against the police after the arrest of Khadim Hussain Rizvi. — AFP/File
The workers were convicted in a case pertaining to rioting and resisting against the police after the arrest of Khadim Hussain Rizvi. — AFP/File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi slapped 86 workers and supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with a prison sentence of 55 years each in a case pertaining to rioting and resisting against the police.

Those convicted include TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's brother Ameer Hussain Rizvi and nephew Mohammad Ali. Additionally, the court ordered the convicts to collectively submit Rs12,925,000 and directed authorities to seize their moveable and immoveable assets.

The court was hearing a case registered in the Pindighep police station against TLP workers who held violent protests and clashed with the police over the arrest of party chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi in 2018.

After the verdict was announced late on Thursday night, the convicts were escorted to Attock jail in three vehicles by Elite Force officials.

Rizvi was arrested along with other leaders of TLP as well as the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah party in 2018 in a crackdown by security forces in Lahore. Soon after the news of his arrest spread, hundreds of activists of the two parties took to the streets and blocked many roads for traffic.

A constable was seriously injured at Multan Road where the violent activists clashed with police.

Following the unrest and severe clashes, contingents of paramilitary force Rangers reached Lahore, taking control of the city’s major arteries.

Prior to the agitation, a police officer said, hundreds of trained police commandos and personnel of the anti-riot force were dispatched to the Multan Road after the information that violent activists of the TLP had held a senior police officer — Iqbal Town SP Syed Ali — hostage along with his guards.

The arrests came months after the party held a sit-in in Islamabad against a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case. However, the government had insisted that the arrests had nothing to do with the sit-in.

"The action was prompted by TLP's refusal to withdraw its call for protest on November 25 [2018]. It’s to safeguard public life, property and order," then information minister Fawad Chaudhry had shared on Twitter.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 17, 2020 02:13pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 17, 2020 02:21pm
brutal, but necessary and just considering what this man attempted to do, despite being warned by the PM not to confront the state. A good decision which will make others think twice about overthrowing the state by force.
Recommend 0
SleeP
Jan 17, 2020 02:34pm
Better late then never.
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Jan 17, 2020 02:36pm
For once courts are doing something. Any news on model town massacre and how much was paid to the victims?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Grey swans on the horizon

Grey swans on the horizon

2020 could see the continuation of the challenging environment the PTI govt has had to contend with since taking office.

Editorial

Updated January 17, 2020

Real estate scams

At the losing end of these shenanigans is the unsuspecting public.
January 17, 2020

Admin-police tussle

IN what is becoming an ugly, recurring tug of war in Sindh’s administrative landscape, the provincial government...
Updated January 17, 2020

Pemra’s foolish action

All too often Pemra wades into a controversy of its own making and then has to beat an embarrassing retreat.
January 16, 2020

Winter deaths

THE death toll and the number of injured keep rising. As harsh winter conditions grip much of the country —...
January 16, 2020

Boot theatrics

Opposition leaders have rightly heaped criticism on Vawda’s crude theatrics. The PTI leadership should do the same.
January 16, 2020

Bangladesh series

THE Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan has finally been confirmed. This is a fabulous piece of news for...