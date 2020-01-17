DAWN.COM

Court orders Senator Bugti’s arrest over girl’s kidnapping

Saleem ShahidUpdated January 17, 2020

The additional district and sessions court, Quetta, rejected on Thursday the bail application of Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and issued orders for his arrest in a case involving kidnapping of a girl. — File
QUETTA: The additional district and sessions court, Quetta, rejected on Thursday the bail application of Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and issued orders for his arrest in a case involving kidnapping of a girl.

However, police could not arrest the senator as he left immediately after his bail application was rejected. Senator Bugti was on an interim bail before the arrest orders were granted by the court.

Senator Bugti is facing charges of involvement in kidnapping of a minor girl, Maria.

Maria’s grandmother had filed a case about her kidnapping against her father and alleged that the girl was kept in the senator’s house after being kidnapped.

The family court had given Maria’s custody to her grandmother.

About Mr Bugti’s arrest, a senior police officer said: “We are making efforts for his arrest.” However, no arrest was reported till late in the night.

Senator Bugti has denied his involvement in the kidnapping of the girl and termed it a domestic dispute.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2020

Nadeem
Jan 17, 2020 08:14am
Prime example of Law enforcement in Naya Pakistan!
