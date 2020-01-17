DAWN.COM

Delhi’s bellicosity to endanger peace, warns govt

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated January 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing the meeting on Kashmir.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting held on Thursday warned that belligerent rhetoric emanating from Delhi could jeopardise peace in the region and reaffirmed support for the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting on the situation in occupied Kashmir, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior military and civilian officials.

The meeting was held a day after the United Nations Security Council for the second time in five months held informal closed-door discussions on India-held Kashmir. Much like the previous session, the meeting did not yield any outcome, but Islamabad hailed it as a major success.

Prime Minister Khan in a tweet observed that the discussion by the Security Council meant that the Kashmir dispute remained on the agenda of the global body, which recognised the “seriousness of the prevailing situation”.

The meeting expressed similar views on the discussion at UNSC. “The participants welcomed the consideration of Jammu & Kashmir in the Security Council on 15 January 2020 and noted that it reflected the international community’s recognition of the seriousness of the situation,” a statement issued by the PM’ Office (PMO) after the meeting said.

Debate on held Kashmir in UNSC reflects international community’s concern about prevailing situation, tweets PM

The participants discussed the preparations for the Kashmir Day observed on Feb 5 every year to express solidarity with the Kashmiris living under Indian occupation. This year’s Kashmir Day would have added significance because it would be the first such observance since India annexed the valley in Aug 2019. It was decided that the day would be observed in “a befitting manner”.

“The participants condemned India’s inhuman lockdown of 8 million Kashmiris for over 165 days, the egregious human rights violations of Kashmiris by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces,” the PMO said.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unshakable political, diplomatic and moral support for and solidarity with the Kashmiri people until the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He had earlier tweeted: “J&K dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions & the will of the Kashmiri people. We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination.”

The meeting also discussed the provocative statements recently made by Indian political and military leaders, particularly the new army chief Gen MM Naravane. The corps commanders conference held earlier this week had rejected Gen Naravane’s statements as irresponsible rhetoric and a threat for regional peace.

The participants of the meeting feared that BJP government’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground posed a threat to peace and security. “It was underlined that the RSS-inspired BJP government’s ‘Hindutva’ mindset, with its anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri obsession, was responsible for creating a perilous situation for regional peace and stability,” the PMO said.

FO briefing

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqi, commenting on the discussions at the UNSC on Kashmir at the weekly media briefing, said continued international scrutiny would pressure the Modi government to reverse its unilateral measures and end human rights abuses, ceasefire violations and threats against Pakistan.

Thanking the Security Council for discussing the issue, she said the move by China had reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute and it must be finally settled in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and popular aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Ms Farooqi said the UN’s Political Affairs and Peacekeeping Affairs departments made presentations on the situation at the meeting. “Since, it was a closed session and Pakistan is currently not a member of the UNSC, we do not know the exact debate that took place. However, the fact that the debate took place and lasted that long shows that it was an all-encompassing debate,” she said.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2020

Mumbaikar
Jan 17, 2020 07:41am
Modi has hurt India's reputation as a democracy, slowly but surely.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Jan 17, 2020 07:59am
What can Pakistan do about it, focus on solution.
Recommend 0
AKL
Jan 17, 2020 08:00am
Pay attention to your country men
Recommend 0
Subra
Jan 17, 2020 08:01am
IK should focus on local issues and fix economical mess in Pakistan and not to divert attention to India.
Recommend 0
joe
Jan 17, 2020 08:02am
discussion by the Security Council meant that the Kashmir dispute remained on the agenda of the global body, "" It has remain as agenda since 1948 when Nehru took it to UN .What is so new about it ??
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 17, 2020 08:07am
@Bangbang, Pakistan is focusing on solutions. It has successfuly created global awareness about atrocities being committed by Modi led RSS government. World today looks at Modi government much differently than two years ago.
Recommend 0
joe
Jan 17, 2020 08:07am
J&K dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions & the will of the Kashmiri people."" IKs political advisor are requested to inform him about the very first para of that resolution. Take action on that (Pakistan is required to take that acction ) and with in two months Kashmir problem will be resolved. IK will be hailed as a person who has solved this complex problem.
Recommend 0
Justice for All
Jan 17, 2020 08:08am
@Subra, why are you worried, my dear neighbour?
Recommend 0
Jamil
Jan 17, 2020 08:13am
@Subra, All issues are important for the country and needs to be addressed simultaneously.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 17, 2020 08:18am
Which UN discussion IK is referring? Which are the countries were involved in that discussion?
Recommend 0

