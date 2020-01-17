DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 17, 2020

Malaysia bets on diplomacy to tackle India palm oil curbs

ReutersUpdated January 17, 2020

Email

India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, last week set restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and informally asked traders to stop importing all kinds of palm oil from Malaysia. — Reuters
India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, last week set restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and informally asked traders to stop importing all kinds of palm oil from Malaysia. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia does not want to escalate a palm oil spat with India by talking of any retaliation for now, two government sources said on Thursday, after the prime minister’s media adviser called for tighter regulations on Indian expatriates and products.

Malaysia is instead betting on diplomacy to quell India’s anger at Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against two recent Indian domestic policies, which critics say discriminate against Muslims in the country.

India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, last week set restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and informally asked traders to stop importing all kinds of palm oil from Malaysia.

Sources said the moves were in retaliation for Mahathir’s criticism of India stripping the autonomy of occupied Kashmir and a new citizenship law.

The moves are expected to hurt Malaysia badly as it is the world’s second biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, and India has been its biggest market for five years.

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said New Delhi had not imposed any curbs on imports from Malaysia, and that the government was not contemplating any restrictions.

However, he added without elaborating that if India did impose curbs, they would apply to all countries uniformly.

One of the sources — both declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media — said that Malaysia’s palm oil minister briefly told cabinet on Wednesday that her efforts to resolve the issue would revolve around engagements with Indian industry and government officials.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TBH
Jan 17, 2020 12:35pm
Why not just say no more exports to India. If Malaysian PM will call any wrong as wrong then there are many issues on which he needs to speak. Does he have the courage
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Grey swans on the horizon

Grey swans on the horizon

2020 could see the continuation of the challenging environment the PTI govt has had to contend with since taking office.

Editorial

Updated January 17, 2020

Real estate scams

At the losing end of these shenanigans is the unsuspecting public.
January 17, 2020

Admin-police tussle

IN what is becoming an ugly, recurring tug of war in Sindh’s administrative landscape, the provincial government...
Updated January 17, 2020

Pemra’s foolish action

All too often Pemra wades into a controversy of its own making and then has to beat an embarrassing retreat.
January 16, 2020

Winter deaths

THE death toll and the number of injured keep rising. As harsh winter conditions grip much of the country —...
January 16, 2020

Boot theatrics

Opposition leaders have rightly heaped criticism on Vawda’s crude theatrics. The PTI leadership should do the same.
January 16, 2020

Bangladesh series

THE Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan has finally been confirmed. This is a fabulous piece of news for...