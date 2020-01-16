DAWN.COM

Thousands of litres of diesel leaks in Karachi’s DHA after pipeline burst

Imtiaz AliJanuary 16, 2020

A six-inch diametre pipeline of the National Refinery Limited (NRL) burst near Khayaban-e-Seher in Defence Housing Society Phase VI, causing thousands of litres of diesel to leak. — Photo courtesy: SEPA
A six-inch diameter pipeline of the National Refinery Limited (NRL) burst near Khayaban-i-Seher in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority Phase VI on Thursday, causing thousands of litres of diesel to leak.

According to the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), the NRL pipeline, leading from Keamari to its plant in Korangi Industrial Area, burst at around 4am, “causing groundwater pollution and inconvenience to residents”.

The spokesperson added that an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 litres of diesel had leaked from the burst pipeline.

A technical team of SEPA, headed by Deputy Director South Abdullah Magsi, reached the site to monitor the situation as police cordoned off the area and stopped the movement of traffic until the road was cleared.

SEPA’s Magsi questioned the NRL staff present on the spot about why the pipeline hadn't been repaired in a timely manner, said the spokesperson.

He added that the flow of diesel was controlled to a great extent after some time, but the NRL staff were directed to take all precautionary measures and fully repair the pipeline to avoid any further leaks.

