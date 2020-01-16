DAWN.COM

India asks China to avoid raising Kashmir dispute at UN

APUpdated January 16, 2020

India has asked China to avoid raising the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations Security Council. — Reuters/File
India on Thursday asked China to avoid raising the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations Security Council, insisting it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

The government issued a statement on Thursday, a day after China requested a review by the UN Security Council of the UN observer mission in Kashmir.

“China should reflect on a global consensus on Kashmir and avoid raising it at the United Nations,” India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.

Most countries on the 15-member council have urged India and Pakistan to cool the dispute and resolve it between themselves. But on Wednesday, China's UN ambassador warned against further escalation of strife between Islamabad and New Delhi over occupied Kashmir and expressed hope that a Security Council meeting called by Beijing might help both countries seek a solution through dialogue.

Kumar said India has raised the matter with China in the past.

The latest flareup in conflict was sparked by India's Hindu nationalist-led government's decision to end the semi-autonomous status of Muslim-majority occupied Kashmir on August 5.

Read: India's clampdown in occupied Kashmir has crossed 150 days — here's everything you need to know

A harsh crackdown ensued, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands more troops to the already heavily militarised region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting off virtually all communications. Authorities have since claimed to have eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and cellphone services, but Internet service is yet to be restored in the occupied valley.

India to invite PM Imran to SCO meet

Also Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry said India will invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the 19th council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation which will be hosted by India later this year.

“As per the established practices and procedures within SCO, all eight members of SCO as well as four observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited (by India),” the ministry said.

India and Pakistan both became full members of the SCO in June 2017. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to promote multilateral economic cooperation.

Fastrack
Jan 16, 2020 07:29pm
Coming back to senses.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 16, 2020 07:30pm
What does this genius want?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 16, 2020 07:31pm
Barbarism in Kashmir is an international issue. Other countries should come together on this too.
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Jan 16, 2020 07:33pm
What happened to arm twisting on Hong Kong?
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 16, 2020 07:33pm
China has business interest in india....money talks...rest is just hogwash....
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2020 07:34pm
Utter chaos, Modi government.
Recommend 0
SDA
Jan 16, 2020 07:34pm
India knows that they have done something very wrong in occupied Kashmir. He is obstructing justice as well.
Recommend 0
SDA
Jan 16, 2020 07:35pm
Will China do so?
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jan 16, 2020 07:37pm
India has made a joke of itself.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 16, 2020 07:38pm
China shown the mirror.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2020 07:40pm
Look at the picture- says it all.
Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jan 16, 2020 07:43pm
Great advice by India to China, hope they will work for peace in the region.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 16, 2020 07:50pm
China should be worried about Uighurs, Hong Kong, Tibet. They are slipping away.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jan 16, 2020 07:51pm
India seems to understanding that everything they do can be ignored but fact is quite opposite.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 16, 2020 07:52pm
@Fastrack, Yes. One is cowering and the powerful standing tall.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 16, 2020 07:57pm
India will not allow CPEC through it's territory.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 16, 2020 07:59pm
India is fast becoming a rogue state, not caring about the democratic demands of its own people.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 16, 2020 08:00pm
@Fastrack, Is it India? It can never come back to any sensible act.
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jan 16, 2020 08:03pm
Surprised India did not limit its imports from China like Malaysia/Turkey.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 16, 2020 08:21pm
India feeling the heat now!
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 16, 2020 08:22pm
@narendranath paul, Only if the world works on advices
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 16, 2020 08:42pm
What is Hindustan afraid of? The world already knows the truth.
Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 16, 2020 08:43pm
India can raise Uighurs and Hongkong issues in UNSC.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 16, 2020 09:04pm
Modi is making serious preparations for a slow genocide of one minority.
Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 16, 2020 09:40pm
They should do plebiscite in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Recommend 0
Anjan Majumdar
Jan 16, 2020 09:41pm
Loss of face for China in the meeting and that is why India gave a friendly advice to China!
Recommend 0
Reader
Jan 16, 2020 09:44pm
India and Pakistan should be closest of friends and allies.
Recommend 0

