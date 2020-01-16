PM Imran chairs high-level meeting to discuss situation in IoK

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in India-occupied Kashmir.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's office, the meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Moeed Yousaf, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior military and civilian officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister "reaffirmed Pakistan’s unshakeable political, diplomatic and moral support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people until the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination."

The participants of the meeting condemned India’s lock-down in Kashmir for over 165 days.

The meeting also discussed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s ‘Hindutva’ mindset, with its anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri obsession, which it said was responsible for creating a perilous situation for regional peace and stability.

The meeting also welcomed the United Nation Security Council's discussion on Kashmir and "noted that it reflected the international community’s recognition of the seriousness of the situation," the press release said.

It was also decided to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner.

On August 5, 2019, India, amid a harsh security and communication lockdown, revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

On October 31, Indian authorities formally revoked the restive area’s constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories: one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh.