Today's Paper | January 16, 2020

Sindh govt writes to establishment division for IGP Imam's removal

Dawn.comJanuary 16, 2020

List of reservations with current IGP provided to the establishment division. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Sindh government has written to the establishment division regarding the repatriation of Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam.

In the letter, written by Sindh Secretary of Services Navid Ahmed Shaikh, "compelling reasons" for the IGP's transfer have been listed.

According to the letter — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — a review of the crime situation in Sindh has shown an "increase in the incidence of crimes such as kidnapping for ransom, extortion, mobile snatching and vehicles snatching during the tenure of the current IGP."

The letter further noted that the law and order situation in the province has "deteriorated during the past one year". The letter finds "loose administration of police under the current IGP Sindh" to be the cause of this increase in crime.

According to the letter, the IGP has "not only willfully defied the lawful directions of the provincial government but also violated the Sindh Government Rules of Business 1986" and other rules and regulations by "communicating directly with the Foreign Missions, indulging in unnecessary media talks against the provincial government, placing services of provincial police personnel directly under the FIA — without the approval of competent authority."

Other charges against the IGP include, "Not complying with the decisions of Sindh Public Safety Commission asking for specific reports and leaking official correspondence to the media apparently to embarrass the provincial government."

The letter further stated that the cabinet believes that the Sindh IGP was provided ample opportunity to improve his performance.

In its conclusion the letter demands that IGP Imam be removed from his post and an additional IG oversee matters until a new inspector general of police can be chosen through the mutual understanding of the provincial and federal governments.

Yesterday, after a meeting of the Sindh cabinet, Provincial Minister for Information Saeed Ghani told the media that a decision to move the establishment division for Imam's removal had been made.

Ghani had further said that the cabinet also requested the chief minister to initiate disciplinary action against Imam by sending a detailed statement, with proof of his misconduct, to the establishment division.

Soon after Ghani’s press conference, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders spoke to the media, where they stressed that they wouldn’t let the IG be removed “come what may”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and PTI MPA, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also contacted Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to discuss the issue.

Abdul Malik Khan
Jan 16, 2020 06:40pm
Police should be completely a provincial matter... And federal shouldn't have a say in it.
Zia
Jan 16, 2020 06:43pm
It's critical to remove ppp from sindh for the sake of the province...
