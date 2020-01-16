DAWN.COM

Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem amongst lawmakers suspended by ECP for not submitting statement of assets

Fahad ChaudhryJanuary 16, 2020

ECP has suspended the membership of 318 lawmakers part of Senate, NA and provincial assemblies. — Dawn/File
ECP has suspended the membership of 318 lawmakers part of Senate, NA and provincial assemblies. — Dawn/File

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri are among the 318 lawmakers whose membership of Senate, federal and provincial assemblies has been suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The lists, released by the ECP on Thursday, include the names of lawmakers, both federal and provincial, who have been suspended due to their failure to submit a list of their assets and liabilities by the end of year 2019. The failure to submit the statement of assets and liabilities is a violation of Section 137 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017 and Rule 137 (1) of the Election Rules, both of which dictate that elected members should submit the documents to the ECP by December 31 of each year.

According to the ECP notification, 12 senators and 70 MNAs have been suspended. Among provinces, 115 MPAs were suspended from Punjab Assembly, 40 from Sindh Assembly, 60 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 21 from Balochistan Assembly.

According to Section 137 (3) of the Elections Act, 2017, members who fail to submit the statements by January 15, will be suspended until they turn in relevant documents.

Sairbeen plus.
Jan 16, 2020 06:50pm
All such nonfilers should be barred filing papers for next election unless they comply.
Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 16, 2020 07:26pm
Cheers ECP.
Recommend 0
Fida
Jan 16, 2020 07:32pm
Since so many lawmakers are suspended, it is time that majority parties in the Assemblies should show to the nation that they have enough votes to form the government.
Recommend 0

