Today's Paper | January 16, 2020

Sandal Khattak, of Tik Tok fame, moves court against FIA investigation

Rana BilalJanuary 16, 2020

Khattak says FIA has summoned her twice without saying what the investigation is about. — Photo from Facebook
Sandal Khattak, who shot to fame on the social media app Tik Tok, petitioned a sessions court in Punjab on Thursday to put a stop to a Federal Investigation Agency inquiry against her.

In her petition, Khattak has asked the court to stop the FIA investigation against her.

"The FIA has been harassing me. I was summoned for an inquiry on October 28 and November 5, without any knowledge of what the investigation is about," Khattak said in her petition. She further sought that all documents pertaining to the investigation be brought before the court.

"I have not been told what the investigation is about. No reasons, allegations or details of the case have been shared with me," the petition read.

"I have never taken part in any illegal activities. I am an innocent citizen and the court should ask the FIA to stop harassing me," Khattak said.

Fixing the matter for hearing on February 4, Additional Sessions Judge Misbah Khan sent notices to the FIA asking that representatives of the agency present themselves in court.

Khattak, along with fellow Tik Tok producer Hareem Shah, was alleged to be the centre of an altercation between Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and news anchor Mubashir Luqman.

The physical altercation was apparently over a video Luqman uploaded on his YouTube channel in which he and anchorperson Rai Saqib discussed Shah and Khattak, and videos allegedly involving Chaudhry and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Taimur
Jan 16, 2020 06:07pm
Why no action against the ministers?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 16, 2020 06:08pm
Ms. Sundal Khattak and Ms. Hareem Shah should share the 'photos' & 'videos' in the internet.
Recommend 0

