Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as DG ISPR

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar will replace Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor as the new head of the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Maj Gen Ghafoor's new assignment will be as the General Officer Commanding Okara.

The announcement comes as Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, professional matters relating to the military were discussed, DawnNewsTV reported quoting sources.

The outgoing DG ISPR, Maj Gen Ghafoor, took to Twitter to thank "everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure".

"My very special thanks to media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support," he wrote, conveying his best wishes to the new DG ISPR.

Ghafoor also posted a farewell message on his personal Twitter account, thanking the public for their support. "Stay strong, continue doing your bit for Pakistan. Stay blessed," he wrote.

Who is Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar?

Maj Gen Iftikhar was commissioned in 6 Lancers in March 1990. He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University Islamabad and Royal Command and Staff College Jordan. The General Officer carries with him a rich command, staff and instructional experience.

He has served as Brigade Major in an Armoured Brigade, Brigadier Staff in an Infantry Division in North Waziristan and Chief of Staff in Corps Headquarters. He has commanded an Armoured Brigade and Infantry Brigade in North Waziristan (Operation Zarb-i-Azb). He also served on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy and National Defence University Islamabad. He is married with four sons. An avid reader and golfer, Maj Gen Iftikhar was presently commanding an Armoured Division before being appointed as DG ISPR.

Profile: Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed as the DG ISPR in December 2016. He had replaced Lt Gen Asim Bajwa.

According to the ISPR website, Maj Gen Ghafoor was commissioned on Septemeber 9, 1988, in 87 Medium Regiment. He is a graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, Command & Staff College Bandung (Indonesia) and NDU Islamabad. He holds a master’s degree in strategic studies.

The general has held various staff, instructional and command assignments including Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ. He has commanded his parent unit in Operation Al-Mizan, Artillery Brigade at the Line of Control, Infantry Brigade on the eastern border and a Division at Swat, Malakand. Maj Gen Ghafoor is a recipient of the COAS Commendation Card for operations in Bajaur in 2008.