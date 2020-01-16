DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 16, 2020

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as DG ISPR

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 16, 2020

Email

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar (L) has replaced Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor as the new DG ISPR. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar (L) has replaced Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor as the new DG ISPR. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar will replace Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor as the new head of the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Maj Gen Ghafoor's new assignment will be as the General Officer Commanding Okara.

The announcement comes as Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, professional matters relating to the military were discussed, DawnNewsTV reported quoting sources.

The outgoing DG ISPR, Maj Gen Ghafoor, took to Twitter to thank "everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure".

"My very special thanks to media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support," he wrote, conveying his best wishes to the new DG ISPR.

Ghafoor also posted a farewell message on his personal Twitter account, thanking the public for their support. "Stay strong, continue doing your bit for Pakistan. Stay blessed," he wrote.

Who is Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar?

Maj Gen Iftikhar was commissioned in 6 Lancers in March 1990. He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University Islamabad and Royal Command and Staff College Jordan. The General Officer carries with him a rich command, staff and instructional experience.

He has served as Brigade Major in an Armoured Brigade, Brigadier Staff in an Infantry Division in North Waziristan and Chief of Staff in Corps Headquarters. He has commanded an Armoured Brigade and Infantry Brigade in North Waziristan (Operation Zarb-i-Azb). He also served on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy and National Defence University Islamabad. He is married with four sons. An avid reader and golfer, Maj Gen Iftikhar was presently commanding an Armoured Division before being appointed as DG ISPR.

Profile: Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed as the DG ISPR in December 2016. He had replaced Lt Gen Asim Bajwa.

According to the ISPR website, Maj Gen Ghafoor was commissioned on Septemeber 9, 1988, in 87 Medium Regiment. He is a graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, Command & Staff College Bandung (Indonesia) and NDU Islamabad. He holds a master’s degree in strategic studies.

The general has held various staff, instructional and command assignments including Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ. He has commanded his parent unit in Operation Al-Mizan, Artillery Brigade at the Line of Control, Infantry Brigade on the eastern border and a Division at Swat, Malakand. Maj Gen Ghafoor is a recipient of the COAS Commendation Card for operations in Bajaur in 2008.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ZZQ
Jan 16, 2020 04:36pm
Best of Luck to Gen. Asif Ghafoor. He truly represented Pakistan Armed Forces' point of view excellently a fact that was acknowledged by the foes as well.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 16, 2020 04:38pm
Salute to Maj. Asif Ghafoor for his great services
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 16, 2020 04:39pm
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor performed his task with utmost professionalism. Even our enemy was impressed.
Recommend 0
Mad
Jan 16, 2020 04:44pm
I hope he is more mature in how he carries himself.
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Jan 16, 2020 04:44pm
What could be the possible reason behind his replacement?
Recommend 0
Rehan Ahmed
Jan 16, 2020 04:47pm
We will miss you Mej. Gen. Asif Ghafoor. You were one of the most vocal and straightforward personality. We loved every single Tweet from you. You sense of humor and level of maturity. We will never forget 'We shall surprise you'. You did say this and you did surprise them. Hats off.
Recommend 0
Rehan Ahmed
Jan 16, 2020 04:47pm
We will miss you Mej. Gen. Asif Ghafoor. You were one of the most vocal and straightforward personality. We loved every single Tweet from you. You sense of humor and level of maturity. We will never forget 'We shall surprise you'. You did say this and you did surprise them. Hats off.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 16, 2020 04:50pm
Thank you Gen Asif Ghafoor! We are so proud of you for being our spokesperson as a Pakistani. Congrats to Gen Ifthikhar! Pakistan Zindabad! Pak Armed Forces Paindabad!
Recommend 0
AKL
Jan 16, 2020 04:53pm
Hope new fellow is more polished
Recommend 0
Justice First
Jan 16, 2020 04:53pm
All praise to Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor for representing the institution in a very professional and graceful manner.
Recommend 0
Sayyid
Jan 16, 2020 04:54pm
And he will be leaving for Australia America to enjoy his retirement life right ?
Recommend 0
ABC
Jan 16, 2020 04:55pm
Maj Gen Asif Ghaffor did a wonderful job ,his answers were to the point,all the best to him in his new responsibility.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 16, 2020 04:56pm
Both are well accomplished carrier military men, good luck to both of them.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Jan 16, 2020 04:59pm
All the best to Mr Asif Ghaffor for future .....
Recommend 0
Sammy
Jan 16, 2020 05:02pm
@Sayyid, Cant you read? He hasnt retired, marely reassigned
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 16, 2020

Winter deaths

THE death toll and the number of injured keep rising. As harsh winter conditions grip much of the country —...
January 16, 2020

Boot theatrics

Opposition leaders have rightly heaped criticism on Vawda’s crude theatrics. The PTI leadership should do the same.
January 16, 2020

Bangladesh series

THE Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan has finally been confirmed. This is a fabulous piece of news for...
January 15, 2020

LHC’s verdict on treason case

RETIRED Gen Pervez Musharraf should be gratified by the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Monday, so wholly does it...
Updated January 15, 2020

US on IHK

If India has nothing to hide, why is it not allowing European officials to freely tour occupied Kashmir?
January 15, 2020

Fitch ratings

THE country’s external account and fiscal balance may be improving according to the government, but for reasons...