January 16, 2020

India's minister says no curbs imposed on imports from Malaysia, Turkey

ReutersUpdated January 16, 2020

The Indian Commerce Ministry did not reply to an email seeking comment. — Reuters/File
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that New Delhi has not imposed any curbs on imports from Malaysia and Turkey.

“India believes in free play and equal treatment for all,” Goyal said at a security conference in New Delhi, adding that the government also was not contemplating any restrictions on the two countries.

On Wednesday, Reuters had reported that India is planning to cut some imports from Turkey and widen restrictions on Malaysia, targeting the two Muslim-majority countries for their criticism of New Delhi's policy towards Kashmir.

Goyal said that any curbs will apply to all countries uniformly. “And if some of the restrictions impact Malaysia, I don't think that will be the only country impacted,” he said.

India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, has already effectively stopped importing palm oil from Malaysia by asking Indian importers to look elsewhere.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said recently that India was “invading and occupying the country” of Jammu and Kashmir and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan had said Kashmiris are “virtually under blockade”.

The Indian government withdrew the autonomy of occupied Kashmir last year to tighten its grip on the region, shutting down internet access and detaining activists and politicians.

India’s Supreme Court last week ruled an indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir was illegal.

Tension between India and Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, further escalated after 94-year-old Mahathir criticised India’s new citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Turkey meanwhile has sided with Pakistan on issues such as its membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, which oversees the export of goods that can be used for nuclear weapons manufacturing.

Turkey is also against the blacklisting of Pakistan by the world financial watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force, to curb its alleged financing of terror, something India has been lobbying for hard.

Indian trade data indicates that overall imports from both Malaysia and Turkey had already taken a hit last year.

Hwh
Jan 16, 2020 11:47am
India knows where to press.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jan 16, 2020 11:51am
How much INDIA can sustain to shut down criticism for their madness. INDIA has over 1 billions to feed and there is no luxury to pick and choose.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 16, 2020 11:53am
It's only import restrictions, which any sovereign country can make. If Pakistan can restrict Import with India, what prevents India to take a decision on the national interest.
Recommend 0
Maya
Jan 16, 2020 11:53am
Every country has right to take decision, the way Pakistan did not do business with India, India took decision to not work with certain countries.
Recommend 0
Yasir Mehmood
Jan 16, 2020 12:14pm
This would only hurt the Indian economy, which is already heading into stagflation. The west's romance with modi has ended and with China-US trade deal and the BRI initiative stacked against it, India is heading into unchartered waters.
Recommend 0
Zain Ansari
Jan 16, 2020 12:15pm
Malaysia and Turkey must expel Indian Labour.
Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 16, 2020 12:16pm
Both Turkey and Malaysia will feel lots of pain
Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 16, 2020 12:17pm
India can spend its money where it wants
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jan 16, 2020 12:19pm
Good Malaysia and Turkey you have show face to India. They do whatever, you are strong country. You stand with truth. India is terrorist country.
Recommend 0
Yasar
Jan 16, 2020 12:19pm
India wants markets. If Malaysia and Turkey put duties on india products, they will lose a 100 million people plus market.
Recommend 0
satish
Jan 16, 2020 12:23pm
@Zain Ansari, Good Joke.. They will not.. as they know what will happen if India completely stops all trade..
Recommend 0
Ali Hussain
Jan 16, 2020 12:24pm
Let's see Malaysia and Turkey's response. Both states support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, while Pakistan did not attend Kuala Lumpur Summit.
Recommend 0
Kathputli
Jan 16, 2020 12:27pm
@Zain Ansari, you really think the Indian government has not taken all things in consideration.
Recommend 0
Fahim Qureshi
Jan 16, 2020 12:27pm
China said a lot against Indian annexation of Kashmir when will India stop imports from China.
Recommend 0
jg
Jan 16, 2020 12:29pm
india is trying to use trade as a political tool just like trump. the terrorist trio of america israel and india can be seen as using each others methods to influence trades and political interests.
Recommend 0
PK
Jan 16, 2020 12:30pm
This is the benefit for having a strong economy. You can use it for your benefit unlike some other India’s neighbors who struggle financially. Unfortunately they have to obey orders by their money lenders.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2020 12:30pm
Another hurried, silly step that will backfire.
Recommend 0
Fasi
Jan 16, 2020 12:30pm
What about thousands of Indian workers and students in Malaysia and Turkey? Shall they also be sent back home?
Recommend 0
Waqas Usmani
Jan 16, 2020 12:33pm
Trade War is dangerous. It could have dire consequences for both the parties.
Recommend 0
bala
Jan 16, 2020 12:35pm
Mr. Mahatir will force to give up his position, if not corrected himself. Economy is the base of a nation and their main produce supply to India cannot be matched with any country in the world. Such a large market and buyer is impossible.
Recommend 0
Human
Jan 16, 2020 12:36pm
@Zain Ansari, They can expel labour but not professionals, fortunately Indians are not present in Turkey.
Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 16, 2020 12:36pm
I think Indian government is in right direction. By doing this they can negotiate a perfect trade deal with Malaysia & Turkey where later has advantage.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2020 12:36pm
Another hurried, silly step that might also backfire.
Recommend 0
No CAA
Jan 16, 2020 12:40pm
Backlash will hurt the troubled economy.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 16, 2020 12:43pm
We are thankful to Malaysia, Turkey and Iran for supporting on Kasmir cause. We feel sorry that we could not stand with them in order to unite Muslims.
Recommend 0
Ketan Sharma
Jan 16, 2020 12:43pm
@Zain Ansari, There will be 100 hands to recruit them!
Recommend 0
BK
Jan 16, 2020 12:43pm
@Zain Ansari, That would be Suicidal for both Malaysia and Turkey.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Jan 16, 2020 12:46pm
@Zain Ansari, not at all. Poor people of any place working as labourers in Turkey or any other Muslim country should be touched. It is unfair. Let human beings survive .
Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Jan 16, 2020 12:48pm
If you want palm oil there is plenty in Indonesia.
Recommend 0
Nation
Jan 16, 2020 12:48pm
@Zain Ansari. In your dream. Indians are the big investors in Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Jan 16, 2020 12:49pm
@Zain Ansari, ... That is harsh. Some of them are Muslims.
Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Jan 16, 2020 12:52pm
On the right path..
Recommend 0
American by Heart
Jan 16, 2020 12:54pm
Good India do not need Malaysia and Turkey. Ban all imports from these two countries for interfering in internal matters of India. Anyway majority of Indians are with the govt. these laws should have been in place many years ago.
Recommend 0
Amir
Jan 16, 2020 12:55pm
Good move
Recommend 0
kumar
Jan 16, 2020 12:57pm
@Zain Ansari, They do not have many and most in Turkey would be Muslims. It is not UAE or Saudi.
Recommend 0
PV Herman
Jan 16, 2020 12:59pm
Loose lips cost money.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 16, 2020 01:01pm
@Zain Ansari, please ask them to do, if they have guts.
Recommend 0
Retired
Jan 16, 2020 01:09pm
Here one sees the difference between India and China, how the latter deals with international disputes and differences is in marked contrast to the former. India at best will remain a regional player ...
Recommend 0
Citizen
Jan 16, 2020 01:11pm
@Zain Ansari, that will not have any impact. The loss to both Turkey and Malaysia will be in several billion dollars worth of trade. And of course permanent loss of access to giant Indian market.
Recommend 0
Amit Atwal
Jan 16, 2020 01:12pm
@Zain Ansari, they can try but it's just not possible my friend.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 16, 2020 01:17pm
No problem, they can export to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jan 16, 2020 01:19pm
The current BJP government is on own goal spree.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2020 01:21pm
@Zain Ansari, and hit themselves harder.
Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jan 16, 2020 01:25pm
Good news ban travel to Turkey and Malaysia also
Recommend 0
Maheep
Jan 16, 2020 01:26pm
@Zain Ansari, they are free to do whatever they want. Indian economy is too big for them to have any meaningful impact.
Recommend 0
KSRana
Jan 16, 2020 01:27pm
@Zain Ansari, Turkey in few hundred, Malasia has size of citizen of Indian origin.
Recommend 0
vijay
Jan 16, 2020 01:28pm
They can export that to pakistan.!
Recommend 0
Abdul Sattar
Jan 16, 2020 01:31pm
Cheap country cheap tactics to force to accept their wrong doings. KSA must step in now, who wants to be leader of Muslims, and shoot a message to Indian with trade cuts.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jan 16, 2020 01:31pm
No country will dare Modi now
Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jan 16, 2020 01:32pm
Bad time starts for Malaysia and Turkey
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jan 16, 2020 01:32pm
India was buying from them because of best deal, now it will be more expansive Turning to others.
Recommend 0
deva
Jan 16, 2020 01:36pm
@Zain Ansari, indian work very less as labour, they are either entrepreneurs or in technology jobs
Recommend 0
nanthan
Jan 16, 2020 01:42pm
@Zain Ansari, we are happy with that..
Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 16, 2020 01:51pm
pathetic, instead of being outraged about india's own behaviour take it out on the messenger, how indian.
Recommend 0
vishal gupta
Jan 16, 2020 01:52pm
It's good move by India..India has all capabilities to cope with this type of urgency .
Recommend 0
Marcus
Jan 16, 2020 01:56pm
this where oic can show its power of trade. India is a dangerous country.
Recommend 0
Raghunath
Jan 16, 2020 01:56pm
Both cannot expel one single employ, if , if they do so wait , very hard hit is awaited from India
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jan 16, 2020 02:00pm
@Zain Ansari, never ever dear we are Muslim our relationship with others soft and humble
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 16, 2020 02:02pm
When our KSA and other Arab countries are going to take actions against Indian unjust suppression of innocent Kashmiris?
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jan 16, 2020 02:06pm
India is cutting his own foot.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jan 16, 2020 02:06pm
Honest talking hurts.
Recommend 0
London
Jan 16, 2020 02:06pm
Only way is for Muslims countries to unite
Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Jan 16, 2020 02:08pm
We must step in and buy from these two countries equal quantities to save them from the loss. After all the they have supported our cause at the right time.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jan 16, 2020 02:11pm
@Zain Ansari, wouldn’t matter. Would actually be their own loss.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jan 16, 2020 02:11pm
I stand with Malaysia and Turkey being first drop of rain.
Recommend 0
sujit
Jan 16, 2020 02:13pm
@Zain Ansari, It's Malaysia and Turkey need skilled Indian people than India!, Not only in these countries USA, EU, etc need Indian skilled people. Amongst South East countries, Indians most saught in the west!
Recommend 0
Leo
Jan 16, 2020 02:14pm
@Zain Ansari, well said. Waiting for the good news.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 16, 2020 02:14pm
Height of racism, cruelty, cunningness, crooked behavior, wicked attitude and biased mindset shown by racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. cronies.
Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 16, 2020 02:15pm
Nice move. Same policy used by China for its imports from other countries.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 16, 2020 02:18pm
This will further isolate India
Recommend 0
INDMKB
Jan 16, 2020 02:22pm
Thousands of Indian labours who’re in Malaysia for work hopefully they’ll also show their patriotism and go back to India
Recommend 0
INDMKB
Jan 16, 2020 02:24pm
Hypocrite Indians are still flocking to Malaysia for work but after this absurd decision of Indian government because Malaysia spoke the truth now India should be ready to receive thousands of unemployed Indians back to India from Malaysia
Recommend 0
Khan A
Jan 16, 2020 02:26pm
By taking economic measures against others, India is setting the stage for economic sanctions against itself in near future after showing its true colors.
Recommend 0
Abhi
Jan 16, 2020 02:32pm
@Zain Ansari, Indians are not dependent on Malasiya or Turkey. It is vice versa.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 16, 2020 02:32pm
@Zain Ansari, "Malaysia and Turkey must expel Indian Labour." They cannot survive without Indian Educated, Hardworking and Honest Labour. Saudi and UAE tried once... failed...
Recommend 0
YODA
Jan 16, 2020 02:34pm
As you sow so you reap.
Recommend 0
Malaysian 4u
Jan 16, 2020 02:34pm
@Zain Ansari, Expel them and malaysia IT industry also comes under hard times and that is more worse for them.
Recommend 0
vim
Jan 16, 2020 02:37pm
@Zain Ansari, India also has doctors IT professionals and enjineeeeeers to. Trumph was also asking Indians to leave but now ...
Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 16, 2020 02:47pm
@Tariq, every buyer can choose the shop from where to buy. Cash paying customer can pick and chooee
Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 16, 2020 02:48pm
@Yasir Mehmood , it's time to wake up. Stop dreaming
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Jan 16, 2020 02:50pm
@Li-N-Ja, for that you need money. No charity in trade. If you don't believe, try and see.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Jan 16, 2020 02:53pm
@Zain Ansari, That is good for reality situation! Bring it on!! We cannot hide behind veil!!!
Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 16, 2020 02:55pm
@Zain Ansari, Indian people are educated and skilled enough so they can get employment elsewhere. Malaysia can decide whether they want quality people or ask them to leave.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 16, 2020 02:56pm
@Fahim Qureshi, China will get its response shortly too. They will be treated very differently.
Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jan 16, 2020 03:00pm
@INDMKB, Indian professionals are helping economy of every country they reside. They are not like Rohingyas or Uighurs. They bring good name to country and religion
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 16, 2020 03:00pm
@Changez Khan, "India is cutting his own foot." If THIRTEEN times IMF bailouts could not cut even the foot nail, why import restriction will cut the foot ?
Recommend 0
anonymous
Jan 16, 2020 03:00pm
Hopefully this will bring Malaysia to its senses.
Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Jan 16, 2020 03:03pm
India is totally dependent on Muslim countries when it comes to business and Manpower. India should think 100 times before they get themselves in the trouble.
Recommend 0
Manish
Jan 16, 2020 03:15pm
@Fasi, Pakistan should take those work.
Recommend 0
Jahanzeb
Jan 16, 2020 03:19pm
Turkey and Malaysia will never let Pakistan alone. India can try harder.
Recommend 0
Tajuk
Jan 16, 2020 03:20pm
@Fasi, where did you get the news about Indian workers in Malaysia and of all places Turkey? Both are in recession, worst bring Malaysia. Matter of time before they collapse
Recommend 0
booza
Jan 16, 2020 03:22pm
Modi is bleeding India slowly
Recommend 0
Tajuk
Jan 16, 2020 03:23pm
@Li-N-Ja, these 2 countries will not give you credit and alms like SA and UAE. Do you have the finance to replace even 1% of India's trade with Malaysia and turkey.
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jan 16, 2020 03:25pm
@Tariq, Not your worry.
Recommend 0
rich
Jan 16, 2020 03:27pm
2.5 billion defence deal cancelled with turkey, and turkish co can no longer bid for indian def contract 6 billion dollar palm oil imp from malaysia will be stopped, this oild will be imp from indoenasia, the largest muslim country, and they are ready with copetative rates
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jan 16, 2020 03:28pm
@jg, What is wrong in it?
Recommend 0
Prakash
Jan 16, 2020 03:29pm
@Tariq, We do have Luxury. Indonasia is willing to be our partner.
Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 16, 2020 03:32pm
Now Malaysia will become Tunisia.
Recommend 0
Rahul-M
Jan 16, 2020 03:40pm
Malaysia lost 2.8% exports to Indian on palm oil, next will curb will be on microprocessors and other products.
Recommend 0
#PKMB
Jan 16, 2020 03:42pm
India will be importing palm oil from Indonesia and Argentina.
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Jan 16, 2020 03:52pm
There are millions and millions low cost labour indians working ONLY in saudie Arabie??? Who says they only work as entrepeneur or (99%) It jobs which local don’t want to do.
Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jan 16, 2020 03:57pm
@Zain Ansari, well said
Recommend 0
Umair
Jan 16, 2020 03:59pm
Saudia and UAE should also join Turkish and Malaysian governments stance on Indian brutality in Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 16, 2020 04:01pm
@Yasir Mehmood , No it will hurt the two countries and good for us..These countries are in no position to up the ante..India have huge population in Malaysia and they can squueze the Malaysian economy big time !You have no idea about our interests in north Malaysia..Indian govt gave them time to mend fences and they are internally regretting for their stand and looking for exit options to get back to old positions.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 16, 2020 04:02pm
Good. Indians need to consume less edible oil and switch to healthy food. For domestic consumption, domestic production should be enough.
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 16, 2020 04:03pm
@Changez Khan, We have spare.. Relax
Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 16, 2020 04:07pm
There are many Indians working in Malaysia. Malaysian govt should throw them out.
Recommend 0
siva
Jan 16, 2020 04:08pm
@Tariq, They do if you are not being oblivious. There are multiple vendors in the open market dont need scavengers.....
Recommend 0
siva
Jan 16, 2020 04:09pm
@Yasir Mehmood , Can you please explain in what way it is going to hurt India economy.................
Recommend 0
siva
Jan 16, 2020 04:12pm
@Khan A, Bring it on............
Recommend 0
point of view
Jan 16, 2020 04:12pm
A good response from India to Malaysia and Turkey.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jan 16, 2020 04:19pm
Market of 125 billion people and $ 2 Trillion economy
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 16, 2020 04:21pm
Turning an existing trend into poetical rhetoric. Won't work. Malaysia and Turkey are eco omically strong and look elsewhere for markets. India will be the loser in the end.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 16, 2020 04:22pm
@Hwh, 'India knows where to press.' And Turkey and Malaysia know where to press back.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 16, 2020 04:23pm
@RAja Raman , Restrict, but India will lose. India is paying higher prices for Indonesian palm oil. Indonesia is buying additional stocks from Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 16, 2020 04:29pm
India is cutting because it has no funds. It's economy is in a mess.
Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Jan 16, 2020 04:32pm
@Tariq, that is where we 1 billion feel comfortable & other nations want to have relation with us.
Recommend 0
Zia Khan
Jan 16, 2020 04:32pm
Long time interest of Malaysia and Turkey will suffer as they will loose access to big and ever growing Indian market.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 16, 2020 04:39pm
@Malaysian 4u, Outsourcing works great all over the world!
Recommend 0
Sakhawat
Jan 16, 2020 04:40pm
Turkey and Malaysia may approach other Muslim palm oil consumer Countries to counter this feudalistic act of INDIA....These threatening acts can't stop both countries to support the stance of innocent Kashmiris.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 16, 2020 04:40pm
@Tariq, "there is no luxury to pick and choose." Completely wrong... bro. Indonesia is the leading exporter of palm oil with 55%, while Malaysia is 25 %. Also, Thailand export is small but growing and South American exports are catching up. India can pick and choose.
Recommend 0
Bonapati Barjawee
Jan 16, 2020 04:58pm
What happened to Indian trade with Afghanistan by air , we don’t hear anymore the reason because it didn’t work also Indian government takes decision first and then think later and same will happened to this decision they think they will bring the product from third country but the cost will be high and also it will be produced by Malaysia just delivering country will be different
Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 16, 2020 05:01pm
@A shah, India has no money, only starvation and disease
Recommend 0
Qamar
Jan 16, 2020 05:03pm
@vim, Trump is asking them to leave because when it comes down to it.. Indians are not liked. Modi's government has shown the true face of India and to normal westerners its disgusts them. This is the reality on the ground
Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 16, 2020 05:07pm
I guess the truth hurts, if anyone disagrees just look at the state of the country today with citizens falling out with the state aggression.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jan 16, 2020 05:32pm
@Tariq, restricting imports will gain Indians. Why we need palm oil when we have tradition of using groundnut and sesame oil. Cheap marketing wont work.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jan 16, 2020 05:33pm
@Zain Ansari, why malaysia and turkey giving worker visa and offering jobs to Indians?
Recommend 0
Anand
Jan 16, 2020 05:34pm
@Fahim Qureshi, India said log against china on Tibet, urighur, Taiwan etc
Recommend 0
Anand
Jan 16, 2020 05:35pm
@London , what about rest of religion? unite against mustlim countries?
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jan 16, 2020 05:36pm
Modi's india needs nobody. He will find palm oil on the moon.
Recommend 0
Maud
Jan 16, 2020 05:49pm
Malaysia and Turkey will react strongly against the Indian moves in their own ways and in their own time, and it will be painful for India.
Recommend 0
AJo
Jan 16, 2020 05:50pm
@Zain Ansari, Most of them are muslims
Recommend 0
vin
Jan 16, 2020 05:53pm
@Yasir Mehmood , It was always like that.
Recommend 0
Concerned neighbour
Jan 16, 2020 06:08pm
India has put refined palm oil under restricted catagory from free trade category But unrefined palm oil is still under free trade list. This will create compitition between Indonesia and Malaysia, if Malaysia want to stay relevant in trade. + Indian refineries will get more work to do+ job creation. India has shot two birds using a single bullet.
Recommend 0

