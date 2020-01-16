DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 16, 2020

Rift in PTI’s Karachi chapter surfaces in National Assembly

Amir WasimUpdated January 16, 2020

Email

Angry over the minister’s response to their calling attention notice regarding “the delay in construction of a 45-kilometre bridge to connect Karachi Port with Port Qasim”, all the three MNAs rushed to the minister’s seat to lodge their protest and threatened to stage a walkout from the assembly. — APP/File
Angry over the minister’s response to their calling attention notice regarding “the delay in construction of a 45-kilometre bridge to connect Karachi Port with Port Qasim”, all the three MNAs rushed to the minister’s seat to lodge their protest and threatened to stage a walkout from the assembly. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: At a time when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is busy wooing its estranged allies, the internal differences within the party’s Karachi chapter surfaced on the last day of the National Assembly session on Wednesday as its three MNAs from the Sindh capital protested over the attitude of Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, who belongs to the same city.

Angry over the minister’s response to their calling attention notice regarding “the delay in construction of a 45-kilometre bridge to connect Karachi Port with Port Qasim”, all the three MNAs rushed to the minister’s seat to lodge their protest and threatened to stage a walkout from the assembly.

At first, Mr Zaidi expressed annoyance over the members’ act of bringing the matter to the floor of the assembly and then he taunted them by claiming that the three MNAs had sought his help in getting the party ticket for contesting elections.

The rift within the PTI surfaced at a time when there were reports regarding formation of groups in the party’s Sindh chapter and when the ruling party is in dialogue with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Grand Democratic Alliance and other allies to remove their concerns over “non-implementation of the formula” agreed at the time of formation of a coalition at the Centre.

Taking the floor to respond to the calling attention notice moved by Faheem Khan, Attuallah and Muhammad Akram Cheema, the minister remarked that had these members discussed the issue with him privately he would have satisfied them, but since they had brought the matter to parliament he was ready to respond on the floor of the house.

Minister’s response to calling attention notice annoys three MNAs

When the members expressed their dissatisfaction over the minister’s response and Mr Cheema asked the minister not to run the affairs on an ad hoc basis, Speaker Asad Qaiser directed Mr Zaidi to maintain coordination with the three members.

Upon receiving the directives from the chair, Mr Zaidi stated that the MNAs could have contacted him personally, but they preferred to choose the assembly floor.

“I have not changed my phone number,” the minister said, adding that he had the same phone number on which these MNAs used to call him for seeking party tickets.

This response angered the MNAs who went to Mr Zaidi’s chair and protested over his remarks. One of the protesting members was heard saying “we have not got the party ticket on charity”.

They said they would not let the minister speak, if he continued to taunt them in this manner.

Some treasury members rushed to the protesting MNAs to prevent an ugly incident and prevented them from staging a walkout.

Earlier, responding to the calling attention notice, the minister informed the assembly that a detailed study had been carried out to address Karachi’s transport problems.

Mr Zaidi said the members of the Maritime Advisory Council, which had been established to strengthen the maritime sector, were working without any financial benefit. He said his ministry was awaiting a green signal from the Ministry of Defence and other departments concerned to start some projects because of their location in the sea near the border.

MNA Attaullah drew the attention of the minister to the lack of basic facilities in Karachi South, where the port is situated. He alleged that the condition of the KPT Hospital was bad. The residents of a number of localities, including Machchar Colony and Shershah, did not even have drinking water facility.

He said that despite generating billions of rupees for the country, the people of the area did not have basic facilities.

The minister, however, said the problems in the areas like Machchar Colony and Sikand­ar­abad were because of encroachments.

Earlier, during the question hour, another PTI MNA from Rajanpur Sardar Riaz Mazari alleged that 21 people of his constituency had got jobs in Pakistan Railways without merit and after paying Rs150,000 each.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said that the member had made a serious allegation and promised to look into the matter and take action against those found involved in the alleged scam.

Later, speaking on a point of order, Aliya Kamran of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) talked about the worst situation in Balochistan due to recent cold wave and heavy snowfall. She criticised the performance of the National Disaster Management Authority, stating that the NDMA should have used a helicopter as air ambulance to help the people trapped in the disaster.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had travelled to Azad Kashmir after the weather-related incidents, but he had not visited Balochistan “as it is not a part of Pakistan”.

Responding to the MMA member, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said a request would be made to the prime minister to give compensation to the people affected by the rain and snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ZA
Jan 16, 2020 09:05am
Ali Zaidi is all talk and no work. He won the seat from my constituency and sadly my entire family voted for him because he was part of Mr. Khan's team. Hasn't visited the constituency even once in the last two years. Even MQM was better than this.
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jan 16, 2020 09:23am
My o My... IK is failing miserably in bringing order in PTI ranks... Even though such a questionning is welcome as it wasnt to be seen in the Kitchen Cabinets of private limited political parties... Still some discipline is needed.
Recommend 0
Zafar Ahmed
Jan 16, 2020 09:35am
All is not well
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 16, 2020 09:40am
I still remember when PTI used to magnify rifts in PMLN and PPP and the development of a forward block in both of them.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 16, 2020

Winter deaths

THE death toll and the number of injured keep rising. As harsh winter conditions grip much of the country —...
January 16, 2020

Boot theatrics

Opposition leaders have rightly heaped criticism on Vawda’s crude theatrics. The PTI leadership should do the same.
January 16, 2020

Bangladesh series

THE Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan has finally been confirmed. This is a fabulous piece of news for...
January 15, 2020

LHC’s verdict on treason case

RETIRED Gen Pervez Musharraf should be gratified by the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Monday, so wholly does it...
Updated January 15, 2020

US on IHK

If India has nothing to hide, why is it not allowing European officials to freely tour occupied Kashmir?
January 15, 2020

Fitch ratings

THE country’s external account and fiscal balance may be improving according to the government, but for reasons...