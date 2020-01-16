DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 16, 2020

Tycoon Malik Riaz booked in Rs100bn land scam

Malik AsadJanuary 16, 2020

Email

The reference is said to be an offshoot of the fake accounts case against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.— Reuters/File
The reference is said to be an offshoot of the fake accounts case against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.— Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday filed a reference against real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and many others for illegal allotment of an amenity plot in Karachi’s Clifton area where the Bahria Town built Pakistan’s tallest building, Bahria Icon Tower.

The reference is said to be an offshoot of the fake accounts case against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. It is also a first reference in which Malik Riaz, the chairman of the Bahria Town, is nominated. NAB also nominated his son-in-law Zain Malik as one of the suspects.

Other suspects are former Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Yousaf Baloch, former adviser to Sindh chief minister Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, former Sindh chief secretary Abdul Subhan Memon, former director general-parks Liaquat Qaimkhani, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurram Arif, Abdul Karim Paleejo, Khawaja Badee uz Zaman and others.

Contrary to its past practice, NAB — which is otherwise very prompt when issuing a press release even in the stages of inquiry and investigation mainly against opposition leaders — this time did not issue any statement or share any detail about the reference with the media.

However, the reference that NAB filed before the registrar of the accountability court stated that the accused persons caused a loss of over Rs100 billion to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of an amenity plot related to Bagh Ibne Qasim, where Bahria Town constructed its Icon Tower.

NAB alleges Bahria Town built Pakistan’s tallest building on Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim land

The skyscraper is located near the coast of the Arabian Sea in Karachi and it includes 62 storeys with 40-storey mixed-used buildings.

After scrutiny, the registrar office will forward the reference to the administrative judge of the accountability courts, Mohammad Bashir.

Last year, former Sindh works and services secretary Sajjad Abbasi, who was arrested in June 2019 for his alleged involvement in the Icon Tower case, became an approver.

In a statement to the court, he said that he sold an amenity plot to Dr Anklesaria while he was working as the executive district officer-revenue. He claimed that Dr Anklesaria then sold that plot to Malik Riaz, who constructed the Bahria Icon Tower there.

It may be mentioned that during a hearing of the post-arrest bail of Ms Talpur in the fake accounts case, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the investigation officer of the case as to why those who were involved in Rs750 million transactions through fake accounts were never arrested. The IO said that the Bahria Town chairman was on top of the list and NAB was trying to trace his and other suspects’ whereabouts.

Expressing his displeasure over the lethargy of NAB, the CJ observed, “This is how NAB exercises power to arrest people [...] NAB does not have unfettered power of arrest.” Later, the court granted bail to Ms Talpur.

It may be recalled here that former Karachi mayor and Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and others are also facing a NAB reference regarding alleged illegal allotment of around 5,500 square yards of commercial land to Bahria Town for a multi-storey building.

When contacted, senior Bahria Town official retired Col Khalil claimed that the real estate firm had purchased the land in a transparent manner.

He said that the case did not belong to the fake accounts case since all the payments regarding purchase of the land were made through cheques from genuine and verified accounts.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2020 07:30am
Great work NAB. We are with you.
Recommend 0
kashif
Jan 16, 2020 07:32am
I think NAB was sleeping during the time when Bahria Town was building the tower.
Recommend 0
Dr. Smith
Jan 16, 2020 07:34am
100 billion rupees plot. Meaning 700 million dollar plot? Pakistan is more expensive than London and New York, or a false property market
Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jan 16, 2020 07:35am
Icon tower is an Icon of untouchable corruption...just wondering where have the Karachi's only Aquarium and Playland vanished?
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Jan 16, 2020 07:39am
What a looter! Abusing law of the land and enjoying it repetitively and fearlessly.
Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Jan 16, 2020 07:44am
NAB should hire some powerful trial lawyers. Please recover the monies ASAP and build roads in Karachi and clean the city, please. Give me some fresh air and drinkable water. People will thank you, Mr. Chief Justice.
Recommend 0
Riz
Jan 16, 2020 07:54am
I wish the charges are proven in court of law and the building is razed to ground unlike regularization that happened in Bahria Town case.
Recommend 0
Babu
Jan 16, 2020 07:56am
Everyone knows he's been encroaching on land in this developments. Good to see him booked.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 16, 2020

Winter deaths

THE death toll and the number of injured keep rising. As harsh winter conditions grip much of the country —...
January 16, 2020

Boot theatrics

Opposition leaders have rightly heaped criticism on Vawda’s crude theatrics. The PTI leadership should do the same.
January 16, 2020

Bangladesh series

THE Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan has finally been confirmed. This is a fabulous piece of news for...
January 15, 2020

LHC’s verdict on treason case

RETIRED Gen Pervez Musharraf should be gratified by the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Monday, so wholly does it...
Updated January 15, 2020

US on IHK

If India has nothing to hide, why is it not allowing European officials to freely tour occupied Kashmir?
January 15, 2020

Fitch ratings

THE country’s external account and fiscal balance may be improving according to the government, but for reasons...