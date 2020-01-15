DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 15, 2020

Economy to improve in 2020, says Asad Umar

APPUpdated January 15, 2020

Email

Minister says the federal government would start mega projects in Karachi with the help of the private sector. — AFP
Minister says the federal government would start mega projects in Karachi with the help of the private sector. — AFP

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the national economy would improve in 2020 and inflation would also be reduced during this year, Associated Press of Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel, Umar said that speedy development would be seen in the country as a larger budget would be allocated towards it.

He said that the government is also taking steps to reduce the percentage on interest rate this year, adding that investment would be enhanced through cooperation between public and private sectors in the country.

The minister said that the federal government would start mega projects in Karachi with the help of the private sector.

In response to a question, he said that water, transport, sewerage and the sanitation system are the major problems faced by the people of Karachi and the federal government is taking steps to resolve them.

He said the government, with the help of political parties — including Muthida Quami Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party — would provide the facilities to people of the mega city without any discrimination.

Asad Umar assured that the federal government is ready to provide full support to the Sindh government for development projects in the province.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Orakzai
Jan 15, 2020 09:00pm
We did not see changes in 2 years and we are sure will not see any changes in coming 2 years.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Jan 15, 2020 09:11pm
He tries at least and tells the truth.
Recommend 0
Pants on fire
Jan 15, 2020 09:11pm
If it's not one great leader from pti making announcements, it is another. Zero performance, all talk.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 15, 2020 09:14pm
We have been hearing stories with no results.
Recommend 0
Zaman
Jan 15, 2020 09:18pm
Just said it!! waiting for miracle to happen.
Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 15, 2020 09:30pm
More like 2050!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Banning books

Banning books

Freedom of expression is the principal target of authoritarianism.

Editorial

January 15, 2020

LHC’s verdict on treason case

RETIRED Gen Pervez Musharraf should be gratified by the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Monday, so wholly does it...
Updated January 15, 2020

US on IHK

If India has nothing to hide, why is it not allowing European officials to freely tour occupied Kashmir?
January 15, 2020

Fitch ratings

THE country’s external account and fiscal balance may be improving according to the government, but for reasons...
Updated January 14, 2020

PML-N’s choice

The PML-N has made its choice. Every choice has consequences that carry risks and rewards.
January 14, 2020

MQM convener’s move

THROUGHOUT its political history, the MQM has had a chequered record of both joining and leaving governments, in the...
January 14, 2020

Iran plane disaster

THE accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft, and the aftermath of the incident, has exposed the...