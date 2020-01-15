Economy to improve in 2020, says Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the national economy would improve in 2020 and inflation would also be reduced during this year, Associated Press of Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel, Umar said that speedy development would be seen in the country as a larger budget would be allocated towards it.

He said that the government is also taking steps to reduce the percentage on interest rate this year, adding that investment would be enhanced through cooperation between public and private sectors in the country.

The minister said that the federal government would start mega projects in Karachi with the help of the private sector.

In response to a question, he said that water, transport, sewerage and the sanitation system are the major problems faced by the people of Karachi and the federal government is taking steps to resolve them.

He said the government, with the help of political parties — including Muthida Quami Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party — would provide the facilities to people of the mega city without any discrimination.

Asad Umar assured that the federal government is ready to provide full support to the Sindh government for development projects in the province.