DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 15, 2020

Scientists hope to revive near-extinct northern white rhino in Kenya

ReutersJanuary 15, 2020

Email

In this August 23, 2019 photo, female northern white rhinos Fatu, 19, right, and Najin, 30, (L), the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, are fed some carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. — AP
In this August 23, 2019 photo, female northern white rhinos Fatu, 19, right, and Najin, 30, (L), the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, are fed some carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. — AP

Scientists working to save the northern white rhinoceros from extinction plan to implant its artificially developed embryos in another, more abundant rhino subspecies in Kenya later this year, researchers and government officials said on Wednesday.

The northern white rhino came closer to extinction in 2018 when the last known living male died in Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy. The only surviving northern white rhinos now are a mother and daughter, which also live at the site, making them the world's most endangered mammal.

Researchers collected sperm from male rhinos before their deaths and developed three embryos using eggs collected from the two living females last year. They plan to implant the embryos in female southern white rhinos, which are more populous.

"Despite the fact that more research is still needed, the team expects that a first attempt for this crucial, never before achieved step, may be undertaken in 2020," Ol Pejeta Conservancy said in a statement.

In addition to Ol Pejeta, the team behind the effort includes Kenya Wildlife Services, Italian-based Avantea Lab, which has the embryos in its custody, Dvr Krlov Zoo in the Czech Republic, and German-based Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research.

"We are glad that the northern white rhino in-vitro fertilisation project [...] has been able to successfully produce three pure northern white rhino embryos ready for implantation," Tourism and Wildlife Minister Najib Balala said.

"This is a big win for Kenya and its partners, as the northern white rhinos are faced with the threat of imminent extinction."

The northern white rhino was once found in several countries in east and central Africa but, as with other rhino species, its numbers fell sharply due to heavy poaching.

The International Rhino Foundation estimates there are roughly 18,000 southern white rhinos surviving, mostly in South Africa. It puts the total number of black rhinos at about 5,500.

Kenya, which was home to as many as 20,000 rhinos in the 1970s, now has about 650, mostly black rhinos.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Banning books

Banning books

Freedom of expression is the principal target of authoritarianism.

Editorial

January 15, 2020

LHC’s verdict on treason case

RETIRED Gen Pervez Musharraf should be gratified by the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Monday, so wholly does it...
Updated January 15, 2020

US on IHK

If India has nothing to hide, why is it not allowing European officials to freely tour occupied Kashmir?
January 15, 2020

Fitch ratings

THE country’s external account and fiscal balance may be improving according to the government, but for reasons...
Updated January 14, 2020

PML-N’s choice

The PML-N has made its choice. Every choice has consequences that carry risks and rewards.
January 14, 2020

MQM convener’s move

THROUGHOUT its political history, the MQM has had a chequered record of both joining and leaving governments, in the...
January 14, 2020

Iran plane disaster

THE accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft, and the aftermath of the incident, has exposed the...