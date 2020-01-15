DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 15, 2020

Stokes named ICC player of the year after landmark 2019

AFPJanuary 15, 2020

Email

England's Ben Stokes celebrates hitting the winning runs on the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley. — AFP
England's Ben Stokes celebrates hitting the winning runs on the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley. — AFP

Ben Stokes has been named the International Cricket Council player of the year, capping an unforgettable 2019 for the swashbuckling England all-rounder that included a match-winning knock at the World Cup.

Stokes was the unanimous choice for the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers trophy — thanks to his unbeaten 84 in a dramatic final against New Zealand in July followed by a brilliant 135 not out to win the third Ashes Test against Australia six weeks later in Leeds.

Stokes, 28, said it was a huge honour for any cricketer to receive such an award. "To be recognised and be the person to win that (award) it's pretty amazing," he said in a video statement.

During the voting period, Stokes aggregated 719 runs and bagged 12 wickets in 20 ODIs. He also scored 821 runs and took 22 wickets in 11 Tests.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named the ODI cricketer of the year while captain Virat Kohli bagged the Spirit of Cricket award for his gesture to stop fans from booing Australia's Steve Smith during a World Cup match.

Smith was returning to international cricket from a one-year suspension for changing the condition of the ball.

"I'm surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things," Kohli said in a statement put out by ICC.

"That moment was purely understanding an individual's situation. I don't think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of."

Kohli was also named captain of both the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.

In other major awards, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was named the Test player of the year and teammate Marnus Labuschagne was declared emerging cricketer of the year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A. ALI
Jan 15, 2020 01:43pm
Fully deserved... well done Stokes.
Recommend 0
Kumar
Jan 15, 2020 01:47pm
Congrats to all the winners.
Recommend 0
Mehul Kumar
Jan 15, 2020 01:48pm
Indians dominate.
Recommend 0
Shareif
Jan 15, 2020 02:02pm
Yes, Kohli is the best captain and human being.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 15, 2020 02:19pm
Kohli ... Our pride !!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Banning books

Banning books

Freedom of expression is the principal target of authoritarianism.

Editorial

January 15, 2020

LHC’s verdict on treason case

RETIRED Gen Pervez Musharraf should be gratified by the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Monday, so wholly does it...
Updated January 15, 2020

US on IHK

If India has nothing to hide, why is it not allowing European officials to freely tour occupied Kashmir?
January 15, 2020

Fitch ratings

THE country’s external account and fiscal balance may be improving according to the government, but for reasons...
Updated January 14, 2020

PML-N’s choice

The PML-N has made its choice. Every choice has consequences that carry risks and rewards.
January 14, 2020

MQM convener’s move

THROUGHOUT its political history, the MQM has had a chequered record of both joining and leaving governments, in the...
January 14, 2020

Iran plane disaster

THE accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft, and the aftermath of the incident, has exposed the...