January 15, 2020

Telecom provider Zong introduces unlimited calls to China under CPEC initiatives

Dawn.comJanuary 15, 2020

Telecom company Zong 4G has introduced unlimited calls to China under its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives, a press release issued by the company said on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Zong Facebook
Telecom company Zong 4G has introduced unlimited calls to China under its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives, a press release issued by the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it has launched two call bundles in order to make international direct dialling to China more convenient.

The bundles introduced by China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak, popularly known as Zong) include a weekly offer for prepaid customers worth Rs250 (plus tax) and a monthly package for both postpaid and prepaid customers worth Rs750 plus tax.

"The China bundles have been developed to suit both pre-paid and post-paid customers and will provide ease to both private and business customers by enabling calls to China at the lowest rates in the industry," the statement read.

"As the connectivity partner for CPEC, Zong 4G has undertaken many initiatives and the launch of this bundle is in-line with our strategy of connecting both private and corporate customers," the statement added.

CPEC, touted as a framework for regional connectivity, is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.

Under the $50 billion plus mega investment, China and Pakistan have begun work on a number of projects that include road, rail and air linkages connecting China and Pakistan. But most importantly, it links China's Xinjiang region with the port of Gwadar, giving the world’s second-largest economy direct access to the Arabian Sea.

sheikh
Jan 15, 2020 01:44pm
This will benefit Chinese citizens only
