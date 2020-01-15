DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 15, 2020

Qureshi to meet UN chief, UNGA president

The Newspaper's CorrespondentJanuary 15, 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, currently on a mission to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran, arrives in New York on Wednesday to meet UN leaders before proceeding to Washington. — DawnNewsTV/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, currently on a mission to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran, arrives in New York on Wednesday to meet UN leaders before proceeding to Washington. — DawnNewsTV/File

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, currently on a mission to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran, arrives in New York on Wednesday to meet UN leaders before proceeding to Washington.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said at his noon briefing on Tuesday that the meeting was “requested by the Pakistan mission” and the “Secretary General is always happy to meet visiting foreign ministers.”

Officials in New York told journalists that during his day-long stay, the foreign minister will meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

On Wednesday evening, he leaves for Washington where he is expected to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as part of his efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States.

The foreign minister has already visited Iran and Saudi Arabia where he urged the leaders of the two countries to exercise restraint.

Mr Qureshi is also expected to raise the Kashmir issue in his meetings with UN leaders in New York.

Responding a question about Kashmir, the UN Spokesman said the United States remains engaged with this issue. “We talk to the Pakistanis, we talk to the Indians,” he added.

“We have said repeatedly that any political situation in Kashmir needs to take into consideration the human rights situation,” Mr Dujarric said.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2020

US Iran Rift
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Banning books

Banning books

Freedom of expression is the principal target of authoritarianism.

Editorial

January 15, 2020

LHC’s verdict on treason case

RETIRED Gen Pervez Musharraf should be gratified by the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Monday, so wholly does it...
Updated January 15, 2020

US on IHK

If India has nothing to hide, why is it not allowing European officials to freely tour occupied Kashmir?
January 15, 2020

Fitch ratings

THE country’s external account and fiscal balance may be improving according to the government, but for reasons...
Updated January 14, 2020

PML-N’s choice

The PML-N has made its choice. Every choice has consequences that carry risks and rewards.
January 14, 2020

MQM convener’s move

THROUGHOUT its political history, the MQM has had a chequered record of both joining and leaving governments, in the...
January 14, 2020

Iran plane disaster

THE accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft, and the aftermath of the incident, has exposed the...