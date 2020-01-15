DAWN.COM

Cabinet places Maryam’s name on ECL for second time

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 15, 2020

The federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday placed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name on the Exit Control List for the second time in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday placed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name on the Exit Control List for the second time in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

“The federal cabinet’s sub-committee recommended placement of Maryam’s name on ECL and the cabinet endorsed it,” a member of the federal cabinet, who did not want to be named, told Dawn after the meeting.

Earlier, Ms Maryam’s name was included in the no-fly list in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif [her father] and her by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

She told a court in a petition she wanted to reach London to take care of her ailing father.

On Dec 28 Mr Maryam was barred from travelling abroad after her application was rejected by a sub-committee of the cabinet which deals with the ECL.

During a post-cabinet meeting press conference on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Informa­tion Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan denied that Ms Maryam’s name had been put on the ECL for the second time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while referring to Ms Maryam’s name on ECL, in a recent PTI’s core committee meeting had said no one was above the law and there were no holy cows.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2020

Zia
Jan 15, 2020 07:36am
How about back in jail?
Saad
Jan 15, 2020 07:41am
They are acting as if they are the real decision makers here
LAHORI KID
Jan 15, 2020 07:47am
Nawaz Sharif is not ill, not from what the pictures show, Nawaz Sharif is going to restaurants,having meetings with everyone on bail, or hiding from the accountability courts in Pakistan,and Mariam Nawaz wants to go take care of her ailing father?
