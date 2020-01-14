DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 14, 2020

9 injured in hand grenade explosion near Karkhano police checkpost in Peshawar

SirajuddinUpdated January 14, 2020

Email

BDU at the explosion site — Photo provided by reporter
BDU at the explosion site — Photo provided by reporter

At least nine people were injured on Tuesday in an explosion near the Karkhano police checkpost in Peshawar.

According to the Hayatabad Medical Complex spokesperson, nine persons injured in the blast were brought to the hospital, of whom five were women.

At least one woman is in critical condition, the HMC spokesperson said.

Rescue 1122 workers are at the site, which has been cordoned off by the police and Bomb Disposal Unit, as personnel comb the area for evidence.

Additional Inspector General BDS Shaqat Malik said that a hand grenade was used in the explosion, adding that further investigation into the incident is being carried out.

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai visited the injured at the hospital. Speaking to the media afterwards he said, "The injured are being being provided all possible care. Seven of the people admitted to the hospital after the blast are out of danger now."

The Karkhano police checkpost is located at the border between Peshawar and Khyber tribal districts.

Multiple attacks on security forces have been carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past month. On December 19, a Frontier Corps soldier was martyred in a landmine blast in Landi Kotal while on patrolling duty.

Another bomb blast took place on December 16 took place outside the KP Assembly in Peshawar, injuring at least 11 people.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bilal
Jan 14, 2020 09:21pm
Not again this terrorism
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 14, 2020 09:30pm
We already know which country does not want peace and stability in Pakistan and has been involved is sabotage related activities for a long time. Pakistani security agencies will make sure that all efforts to disrupt peace fail.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

It’s the economy, stupid

It’s the economy, stupid

Only if a news organisation has a varied revenue stream it will be in a position to resist state pressure.

Editorial

Updated January 14, 2020

PML-N’s choice

The PML-N has made its choice. Every choice has consequences that carry risks and rewards.
January 14, 2020

MQM convener’s move

THROUGHOUT its political history, the MQM has had a chequered record of both joining and leaving governments, in the...
January 14, 2020

Iran plane disaster

THE accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft, and the aftermath of the incident, has exposed the...
January 13, 2020

Punjab AIDS epidemic

DISTURBING reports are emerging from Punjab where there has been a surge in HIV/AIDS cases owing to the alleged...
January 13, 2020

Four-day Tests

THE International Cricket Council’s recent suggestion to reduce the traditional five-day Tests to four days has ...
Updated January 13, 2020

Vacant CEC post

The government and opposition must give the ECP the importance it deserves.