9 injured in hand grenade explosion near Karkhano police checkpost in Peshawar

At least nine people were injured on Tuesday in an explosion near the Karkhano police checkpost in Peshawar.

According to the Hayatabad Medical Complex spokesperson, nine persons injured in the blast were brought to the hospital, of whom five were women.

At least one woman is in critical condition, the HMC spokesperson said.

Rescue 1122 workers are at the site, which has been cordoned off by the police and Bomb Disposal Unit, as personnel comb the area for evidence.

Additional Inspector General BDS Shaqat Malik said that a hand grenade was used in the explosion, adding that further investigation into the incident is being carried out.

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai visited the injured at the hospital. Speaking to the media afterwards he said, "The injured are being being provided all possible care. Seven of the people admitted to the hospital after the blast are out of danger now."

The Karkhano police checkpost is located at the border between Peshawar and Khyber tribal districts.

Multiple attacks on security forces have been carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past month. On December 19, a Frontier Corps soldier was martyred in a landmine blast in Landi Kotal while on patrolling duty.

Another bomb blast took place on December 16 took place outside the KP Assembly in Peshawar, injuring at least 11 people.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.