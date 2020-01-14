DAWN.COM

Bangladesh agrees to play three T20Is, two Tests and one ODI in Pakistan

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated January 14, 2020

Tour divided into three legs stretching from January to April; ICC chief facilitates discussion. — AFP/File
Tour divided into three legs stretching from January to April; ICC chief facilitates discussion. — AFP/File

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday finally agreed to play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and one One-day International match in Pakistan.

Consensus was reached on the matter through facilitation by International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore between January 24 to 27, after which they will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, starting from February 7, in Rawalpindi.

After a gap — during which the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played — Bangladesh will return to play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 and the second ICC World Test Championship fixture, starting on April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the media after the tour details were finalised, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries."

He also thanked the ICC chairman for facilitating the discussion.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting at the ICC headquarters, said: “It is a win-win outcome for both the boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country."

“The split series across three venues will also provide fans and followers the opportunity to watch live in action their favourite players and support good cricket from either side,” Khan concluded.

Schedule at a glance

T20Is

  • Jan 24 - Lahore
  • Jan 25 - Lahore
  • Jan 27 - Lahore

Tests

  • Feb 7-11 - Rawalpindi

  • Apr 5-9 - Karachi

ODI

  • Apr 3 - Karachi

Haseeb
Jan 14, 2020 07:41pm
Well done to both the boards and the ICC! I think its a very good outcome - good for the game and will help ease the nerves of visiting teams. Great Work!
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 14, 2020 07:42pm
Good luck for the adventure.
Recommend 0
Crystal Clear
Jan 14, 2020 07:45pm
When you see things like this you wonder if Imran will succeed in major issues too. In the past governments, PCB would give up easily.
Recommend 0
cricketer
Jan 14, 2020 07:53pm
The truth is second and third phase will depend on security at that time.
Recommend 0
Murtaza
Jan 14, 2020 08:03pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , adventurism is hapenning in india these days - better to introspect rather than commenting on other Nations.
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Jan 14, 2020 08:10pm
Good news indeed for both Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 14, 2020 08:12pm
Finally better sense prevailed in Dhaka. As Shakespeare said, "all is well that ends well."
Recommend 0
DIl
Jan 14, 2020 08:17pm
@cricketer, security will remain better then our neighboring countries .
Recommend 0
alamgir
Jan 14, 2020 08:27pm
pleasant news on the face of it provided bangladesh holds to it, politics must be kept out of sports
Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Jan 14, 2020 08:29pm
test match with roads blocked is a mennace
Recommend 0
Shan
Jan 14, 2020 08:31pm
Bangladesh is the best brother of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Madeeha Mahmood
Jan 14, 2020 08:36pm
Congrats to PCB and thanks ICC for your support ! Well done .
Recommend 0
Himanshu
Jan 14, 2020 08:37pm
It will be thrilling to see Bangladesh playing in Pakistan. Good news.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Jan 14, 2020 08:38pm
Well done all. Good confidence boot for cricket in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Mahesh D
Jan 14, 2020 08:39pm
I am sure Pakistan will provide best security to the Bangladesh players during their stay.
Recommend 0

