Bangladesh agrees to play three T20Is, two Tests and one ODI in Pakistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday finally agreed to play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and one One-day International match in Pakistan.

Consensus was reached on the matter through facilitation by International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore between January 24 to 27, after which they will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, starting from February 7, in Rawalpindi.

After a gap — during which the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played — Bangladesh will return to play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 and the second ICC World Test Championship fixture, starting on April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the media after the tour details were finalised, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries."

He also thanked the ICC chairman for facilitating the discussion.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting at the ICC headquarters, said: “It is a win-win outcome for both the boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country."

“The split series across three venues will also provide fans and followers the opportunity to watch live in action their favourite players and support good cricket from either side,” Khan concluded.

Schedule at a glance

T20Is

Jan 24 - Lahore

Jan 25 - Lahore

Jan 27 - Lahore

Tests

Feb 7-11 - Rawalpindi

Apr 5-9 - Karachi

ODI