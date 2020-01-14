EPAPER
January 14, 2020
In pictures: Extreme weather hits various parts of Pakistan
Umar Bacha
|
Murad Ali Khan
|
Reuters
|
AFP
Updated
Jan 14, 2020
06:51pm
Snow-covered mountains look over the streets of Shangla. — Umar Bacha
As schools remain shut, children play in the snow in Shangla. — Umar Bacha
Cashing in on the weather shopkeepers use creative methods of advertising the fruit they are offering. — Umar Bacha
A fruit vendor advertises his merchandise in the snow in Shangla. — Umar Bacha
A thick layer of snow covers a rooftop in Shangla. — Umar Bacha
Days of snow accumulated over roofs and treetops in Shangla. — Umar Bacha
Tyre-tracks in the snow in Shangla. — Umar Bacha
Men try to push a car out of a thick layer of snow in Swat. — Murad Ali Khan
Cars stuck in the snow in Swat. — Murad Ali Khan
A view of snow Swat. — Murad Ali Shah
A view of residential area after a snowfall in Mariabad, Quetta. — Reuters
A boy clears a snow-covered roof of his family house after a heavy snowfall in Neelum Valley near the line of control. — Reuters
Vehicles are seen parked along the road, leading to the area with a heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Quetta. — Reuters
Local residents remove debris of a collapsed house following heavy snowfall that triggered an avalanche in Neelum Valley — AFP
Local travellers wait to clear the main highway following heavy snowfall in Khanozai area some 75 kms in northeast of Quetta. — AFP
Injured avalanche victims arrive in an army helicopter following heavy snowfall in Neelum Valley. — AFP
