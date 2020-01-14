Malaysia's PM defends criticism of India despite palm oil backlash

DAWN.COM

Malaysia is concerned about India’s new curbs on imports of palm oil after a diplomatic row, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said. — Screengrab
Malaysia is concerned about India's new curbs on imports of palm oil after a diplomatic row, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said. — Screengrab

Malaysia is concerned about India’s new curbs on imports of palm oil after a diplomatic row, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday, but indicated he would continue to speak out against “wrong things” even if it costs his country financially.

India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, last week changed rules that traders say effectively ban imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia.

The move came after New Delhi objected to Mahathir’s criticism of India’s new religion-based citizenship law. The 94-year-old premier, whose outspoken nature has soured ties with both India and Saudi Arabia in recent months, earlier accused India of invading Kashmir.

As Malaysian palm refiners stare at a massive loss of business, Mahathir said his government would find a solution.

“We are concerned of course because we sell a lot of palm oil to India, but on the other hand we need to be frank and see that if something goes wrong, we will have to say it,” he told reporters. “If we allow things to go wrong and think only about the money involved, then I think a lot of wrong things will be done, by us and by other people.”

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery was down 0.9% in afternoon trade.

Reuters reported on Monday the Indian government had informally instructed traders to stay away from Malaysian palm oil. Indian traders are instead buying Indonesian crude palm oil at a premium of $10 ton over Malaysian prices.

India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the palm curbs were not country specific but that “for any commercial trading, the status of relationship between any two countries” is something a business would consider.

India was Malaysia’s biggest buyer of palm oil in 2019, with 4.4 million tons of purchases. In 2020, purchases could fall below 1 million tonnes if relations don’t improve, Indian traders say.

To make up for the potential loss, Malaysian officials say they are trying to sell more to Pakistan, the Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria and Jordan.

But replacing the top buyer won’t be easy, and that’s why the Malaysian Trades Union Congress, whose members include palm workers, has urged the two countries to talk things out.

“We wish to implore upon both governments to use all possible diplomatic channels to resolve this issue putting aside any personal or diplomatic ego,” it said in a statement.

Malaysia’s Primary Industries Ministry, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is engaging with its Indian counterparts to try and sort out the issue, according to a Malaysian government source aware of the discussions. He declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The ministries could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dimple
Jan 14, 2020 04:16pm
India is weighing a range of diplomatic options against Malaysia, including on the trade of front, to convey a stern message.
Recommend 0
Qaisar
Jan 14, 2020 04:20pm
A great world leader. We need more such brave leader to make this world a better place.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 14, 2020 04:20pm
India is more powerful than Indonesia.
Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Jan 14, 2020 04:20pm
A man of principles, salute to u Mr. Mahatir Sir.
Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 14, 2020 04:23pm
I hope he has not heard of Uiguar Muslims of China
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 14, 2020 04:24pm
Pakistan will definitely buy the oil from Malaysia. There are huge requirment of oil in Pakistan, not for commercial or industrial purpose but for political reasons. Huge consumption points are army, Saudi King, China, Malaysia etc.
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jan 14, 2020 04:26pm
Respect.
Recommend 0
Vihaan
Jan 14, 2020 04:29pm
Palm oil plays a large role in Malaysia’s economy which will now face devastation for making remarks by Malaysian President on Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Seriously
Jan 14, 2020 04:31pm
Please also show some frankness on the Ughur issue.
Recommend 0
Nakul
Jan 14, 2020 04:33pm
Look before you leap.
Recommend 0
Franky
Jan 14, 2020 04:34pm
You can not enjoy Indian consumers at the same time going against its elected government. It is not your business to talk on local law
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jan 14, 2020 04:37pm
What a role model
Recommend 0
Raman
Jan 14, 2020 04:40pm
It is well known that China does not tolerate criticism, whether it comes from countries or companies, India is now following the foot steps of Chinese policy.
Recommend 0
Obaid Beg
Jan 14, 2020 04:41pm
A great leader with a Character..
Recommend 0
Sooraj
Jan 14, 2020 04:43pm
Malaysian palm oil, will be replacing it with edible oils from Indonesia or Argentina.
Recommend 0
N.Hegde
Jan 14, 2020 04:44pm
India has already barred a Turkish defense company from operating in India, loss of $250 million business.
Recommend 0
Jagdish
Jan 14, 2020 04:46pm
In a period of 6 months 2018 India order $200 million worth of Palm oil products from Malaysia, and from now on no more imports.
Recommend 0
GK
Jan 14, 2020 04:47pm
He does not look as old as his age, some thing fishy
Recommend 0
Rakshit Chopra
Jan 14, 2020 04:48pm
The success of India’s moves to prevent other countries or companies from criticizing it is linked to the size and power of its market.
Recommend 0
Meher
Jan 14, 2020 04:49pm
India is a far bigger trade partner to Malaysia and Turkey than Pakistan is.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Jan 14, 2020 04:50pm
Just beginning
Recommend 0
Hussain
Jan 14, 2020 04:54pm
We should strongly counter India's Move and allow the persecuted Muslims to Settle in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Indranil M
Jan 14, 2020 04:56pm
Indian palm oil importers have effectively stopped all purchases from top supplier Malaysia. Its going to effect the Malaysian economy very bad.
Recommend 0
Kamal
Jan 14, 2020 04:57pm
Indian importers were not buying any crude or refined palm oil from Malaysia, and now President Mahathir is worried.
Recommend 0
Sloan Kanard
Jan 14, 2020 04:58pm
What about muslim persucation in China ....? Why silent? double standards.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 14, 2020 04:59pm
Most INDIANS will stop buying Palm oil if imported from Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 14, 2020 05:01pm
A true leader indeed!
Recommend 0
Meghna
Jan 14, 2020 05:01pm
Think before you act.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 14, 2020 05:03pm
There should never be a direct relationship between principle and economic benefit.
Recommend 0
Chetna
Jan 14, 2020 05:03pm
Never underestimate the power of India.
Recommend 0
Cool boy
Jan 14, 2020 05:05pm
Malaysia will give up sadly India is too powerful..... India uses same trick when dealing with Saudis and Iran
Recommend 0
Salazar
Jan 14, 2020 05:08pm
Previously India stopped importing from Malaysia and started doing business with Indonesia. But Malaysian companies dropped their prices drastically and all the Indian importers went back to Malaysia. This is a new chapter in a year old story.
Recommend 0
Ayaan
Jan 14, 2020 05:09pm
Indians will keep buying oil from Malaysia through different routes.
Recommend 0
Hamza
Jan 14, 2020 05:11pm
How muslim country can say it
Recommend 0
Kumar Gautam
Jan 14, 2020 05:12pm
That means, he wants more!..
Recommend 0
Udit Goswami
Jan 14, 2020 05:12pm
Slip of tongue, will be economical cost.
Recommend 0
Manish
Jan 14, 2020 05:13pm
@Hussain, Very Good Brother , please do it
Recommend 0
Sashi Malkan
Jan 14, 2020 05:14pm
India has put high tariffs any one importing crude oil.
Recommend 0
ilyas
Jan 14, 2020 05:15pm
indeed a true leader of the Muslims world
Recommend 0

