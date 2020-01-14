DAWN.COM

Death toll rises to 75 as extreme weather wreaks havoc across Pakistan

Fahad Chaudhry | Murad Ali Khan | Syed Ali Shah | AFPUpdated January 14, 2020

A woman walks in heavy snow in Quetta on Jan 13. — AFP
A woman walks in heavy snow in Quetta on Jan 13. — AFP

The death toll from snowfall and rain-related incidents in Pakistan over the last three days rose to 75 while the number of injured is estimated to be 64, officials said on Tuesday.

With rain and snowfall continuing in many parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said it is expecting an increase in the death and injury tolls.

The authority said rains in Balochistan had claimed 15 lives and injured 11 others while at least 55 deaths and 12 injured had been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In Neelam valley alone, 19 people died in an avalanche while 10 others were still missing. NDMA said four injured had been rescued from Neelum while work was currently underway to rescue the remaining people.

Spokesperson for Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, said 20 people had lost their lives in the province in snowfall-related incidents. He added that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was personally overseeing the relief work being conducted in the province.

"We are doing everything we can within the resources available to us," Shawani said while adding that work is being done to restore access to far-flung areas of Balochistan.

“Most of those who died were women and children,” said Mohammad Younus, an official with the provincial disaster management authority, adding that hundreds remained stranded.

Major thoroughfares in Balochistan, including Bolan Road, Khanozai Road and Quetta-Chaman Road have been closed for the time being, the statement said, adding that the most snowfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was at Lowari Approach Road at a whopping 23 inches.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country tomorrow, with very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan, said the authority in its weekly outlook. Cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Monday, avalanches, landslides and other rain-related incidents claimed at least 21 lives and left scores of others injured as most parts of the country remained in the grip of a strong westerly weather system that entered Balochistan in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Eleven of the nearly two dozen deaths were reported from Kashmir, seven from Punjab and three from Balochistan. Meanwhile, Punjab had recorded 14 deaths in rain-related incidents on Sunday.

In Chitral, the Lowai Top Road is still blocked due to continuous heavy snow fall, due to which traffic going to and from the area has reverted back.

Relief, Disaster and Civil Defence Secretary Syed Shahid Mohyiddin Qadri told Dawn that heavy snowfall and rains had blocked several arteries in high altitude areas.

"Neelum Valley Road, Leepa Valley Road, Chikar-Bagh Road, Bagh-Lasdana Road, Mehmood Galli-Abbaspur Road and Tain Dhalkot Road were all closed for traffic," he said.

The official advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions.

Javed
Jan 14, 2020 05:00pm
The government needs to introspect as to why the death toll is so much higher than in more developed countries.
