SP commits suicide in office in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The principal of the Police Training School in Rawat killed himself in his office on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abrar Hussain Nekokara came to his office at around 6pm on Monday.

He was there for some time and then shot himself using his official pistol.

He was found by members of his staff and other police officials after they heard a gunshot.

City Police Officer Mohammad Ahsan Younas, SP Saddar Mazhar Iqbal, the Rawat station house officer and forensic experts visited the site of the incident and collected evidence, including a suicide note.

The body of the deceased was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem.

Nekokara came to his office after sunset and stayed there for some time, CPO says

When contacted, Mr Younas said Nekokara came to his office after sunset as his residence was not far away and stayed there for some time.

He said a suicide note was found in his office, but the police were withholding the reason for the suicide.

Mr Younas said the incident came to light after staff heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed to his office.

He said site had been preserved and the real circumstances would be known after an investigation.

“The police will investigate all of his staff members to ascertain the real circumstances in which the senior police officer killed himself,” he said.

Nekokara was from Hersa Sheikh, a town in Chinot. He had previously served as Faisalabad chief traffic officer and Khushab district police officer.

His brother, advocate Mian Irfan, was recently elected general secretary of the Chinot Bar Association.

A statement issued by the police confirmed Nekokara’s suicide, saying he shot himself with his own gun and a suicide note had also been found at the scene.

Additional Inspector General of Police Training and Recruitment Punjab Tariq Masood Yasin, who was the chief guest at a passing out parade held at the school last week said Nekokara was an outstanding officer who contributed to training police recruits and expressed his condolences regarding his death.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2020