Indian envoy summoned over LoC violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian envoy and lodged a protest over the latest ceasefire violation on the Line of Control that cost life of a civilian.

“Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on 11 January 2020, resulting in the shahadat of an innocent civilian,” the Foreign Office said.

Firing by the Indian forces resulted in the martyrdom of Mohammad Ishtiaque, 24, in Khuiratta district.

“Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, are a threat to regional peace and security,” Mr Chaudhri said.

He said that India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights violations in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by such acts.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2020