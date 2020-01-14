Cold wave in Karachi likely to intensify by evening today

KARACHI: The city’s temperature may drop to six or seven degrees Celsius in the evening today (Tuesday) as the Siberian winds would start getting more intense, a Meteorological department spokesperson stated on Monday.

“The Siberian winds have penetrated the southern parts of the country and will get intense in coming days. These winds would gradually impact the upper and central parts of the country, currently experiencing a strong westerly wave, and push the temperature further down,” Met department spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The weather pattern developed by Siberian winds would likely continue until it is interrupted by “another (stronger) westerly wave”. “This perhaps won’t happen before Jan 24-25 as is indicated by one of the weather forecast models we have developed,” said Mr Sarfaraz.

According to him, a low pressure area that had earlier developed over Iran-Balochistan had temporarily blocked the cold wave and provided some relief in the southern parts of the country on 11th and 12th of this month.

The department recorded 12 degrees Celsius and 22.5°C as the minimum and maximum temperatures in the metropolis on Monday. Humidity in the morning and evening was 77 per cent and 32pc, respectively.

Nawabshah the coldest

Nawabshah had the lowest temperature of 4.5°C followed by Mirpurkhas (5°C), Jacobabad (5.5°C), Moenjodaro (6°C), Larkana (6.5°C), Padidan/Sakrand (8°C), Badin (9.5°C) and Karachi at 12°C.

The department has forecast dry and cold weather for Tuesday in Karachi.

