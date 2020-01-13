DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 13, 2020

Govt measures to help achieve foreign remittances target of $24 billion: ministry

Amin AhmedUpdated January 13, 2020

Email

The growth in foreign remittances soared to $11.4 billion during the first half of fiscal year 2019-20. — AFP/File
The growth in foreign remittances soared to $11.4 billion during the first half of fiscal year 2019-20. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Finance said on Monday that a host of new measures being taken by the government are likely to help achieve the foreign remittances target of $24 billion set for the current fiscal year, ending June 2020.

The growth in foreign remittances soared to $11.4 billion during the first half of fiscal year 2019-20, a statement issued by the ministry said.

“Due to this increasing trend in remittances, the target of $24.0 billion at the end of FY2020 is likely to be achieved as the data of last five years suggests that the workers remitted more in the last six months as compared to the first six months of the fiscal year,” the handout explained.

Examine: Remittances from overseas Pakistanis are on the rise. Is PTI the reason?

The finance ministry said that the seasonal effect was also a leading factor in boosting remittances and it is expected that with the start of Ramazan followed by Eidul Fitr, the flow of remittances will increase as the workers generally send more money during holy festivals and events.

Providing a break-up of inflows during the July-December 2019 period, the statement said that the remittances reached $11.394 billion as compared to $11.030 billion in the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 3.3 per cent. Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $2.097 billion in Dec 2019 as compared to $1.819 billion during November 2019.

On a month-to-month basis, the remittances increased by $277.56 million in December, with a growth of 15.25pc, the highest recorded remittances in a month since May 2019. Similarly, on a year-to-year basis, remittances witnessed a growth of 20pc in Dec 2019 as compared to 0.14pc in the corresponding period last year.

The share of remittances from Saudi Arabia was 23.0pc ($2,618.0 million), United Arab Emirates 20.6pc ($2,349.3m), United States 16.6pc ($1,889.8m), United Kingdom 15.4pc ($1,753.0m), other GCC countries 9.6pc ($1,089.20m), Malaysia 7.0pc ($798.0m), European Union 3.0pc ($339.2m) and other countries 4.8pc.

The statement by the finance ministry further said that increased efforts by the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) helped to attract higher remittances from the Pakistani diaspora through enhancing outreach, reimbursement of T.T. Charges Scheme (free-send model) and improvements in payment system infrastructure, etc.

Similarly, visa fee reduction by Saudi Arabia is likely to boost the inflows while export of manpower also increased from 382,000 to 625,000 during January-December 2019 — an increase of 243,000 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the press release, the government has improved its diplomatic relations with the Gulf states which has helped restore the confidence of foreign employers in the Pakistani workforce. Similarly, the reimbursement of T.T. Charges Scheme was also revised in Dec 2019. Accordingly, the amount of home remittance transaction equal to and above $100 but less than $200 (or equivalent in other currencies) would be reimbursed at 10 Saudi Riyal while the amount of home remittance transaction equal to and above $200 or equivalent in other currencies would continue to be reimbursed at 20 Saudi Riyal.

In order to further encourage promotion of home remittances through formal channels, the government relaunched the performance-based scheme effective from January 1, 2020, in which Re1 per each incremental US dollar mobilised over 15pc growth in remittances in the calendar year 2020 compared with the levels achieved in the year 2019, the statement concluded.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Onetwo
Jan 13, 2020 08:33pm
Inflation is forcing people to emigrate. Not rocket science.
Recommend 0
abdullah
Jan 13, 2020 08:34pm
With such bad condition in pakistan every one is leaving the country and yes we will achieve this target as we are forced to send money back home.nothing great by pti.you failed in your promises related to brain drain infact its opposite.people are leaving pakistan.sad day.
Recommend 0
bilal mustafa
Jan 13, 2020 09:11pm
Budget airlines , and DHA investment opportunities are the only two policy incentives
Recommend 0
Ayesha
Jan 13, 2020 09:13pm
Time to pay back the loans.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Missing link

Missing link

Spurring innovation while stifling thought leads nowhere.
Diarchy revisited

Diarchy revisited

Umair Javed
Most people underestimate just how entrenched a particular system or configuration of elite power is in Pakistan’s

Editorial

January 13, 2020

Punjab AIDS epidemic

DISTURBING reports are emerging from Punjab where there has been a surge in HIV/AIDS cases owing to the alleged...
January 13, 2020

Four-day Tests

THE International Cricket Council’s recent suggestion to reduce the traditional five-day Tests to four days has ...
Updated January 13, 2020

Vacant CEC post

The government and opposition must give the ECP the importance it deserves.
January 12, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

ON Friday, the National Assembly passed the Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill. While recognising the...
Updated January 12, 2020

Quetta blast

With the state saying calm has been restored in the country, Balochistan cannot be allowed to slip back into chaos.
Updated January 12, 2020

CII’s objections to NAB law

WHEN the government overhauled the NAB law last month through a presidential ordinance, it could have scarcely...