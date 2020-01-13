Karakoram Highway, roads in KP, GB blocked due to landslides and harsh weather

A landslide near Dasu, Kohistan caused authorities to block the Karakoram Highway for all kinds of traffic on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Astore Valley Road was also blocked in Dashki. Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority Director General Fareeh Ahmed also advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, Radio Pakistan said.

Meanwhile, in Galiyat and Abbottabad life was disrupted due to harsh weather and heavy snowfall, which, according to predictions by the Met Department, will continue. Several feet snow blocked roads leading to and out of the areas and the Galiyat Development Authority advised tourists not to travel to Nathiagali, Dunga Gali, Changla Gali, Ayubia and Thandiyani until the roads have cleared up.

At least 30 villages, including Namli Mera, Keri Raieky, Kala Bagh, Ziarat Masoom, Bakot, Phalkot, Bagan, Ayubia, Jsatar, are completely disconnected from Nathiagali due to the weather.

The local police have been directed to remain on high alert and assist tourists that are already in the weather-affected areas.

The road leading from Abbottabad to Nathiagali has been completely closed off for all sorts of traffic from Bagnoter onward and Abbottabad-Thandiyani road has been blocked from Kala Pani.

Yesterday, heavy snowfall and showers claimed at least 14 lives in different parts of Balochistan and suspended road and air links of the country’s largest province with rest of the world, as an unusually extreme weather system entered Pakistan.

With a strong westerly wave affecting most parts of the country, Met Office had forecast snowfall in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy showers have also been forecast for Islamabad as well as upper and central Punjab from Monday till Tuesday morning, according to the meteorological department.